I’m A PGA Professional And This Wedge Deal Is Too Good To Miss!

Scouring the internet to come up with the best deals to pass on to you, the Golf Monthly readers, can be an arduous task at times. But every now and then, you stumble across a deal that perks you up in your seat!

Check out our Black Friday Deals hub for the best possible prices.

That’s exactly what happened here with this PGA TOUR Superstore deal on the Ping Glide 4.0 wedge. Discounted down to under $150 from an original $219.99, I think this represents some of the best early value in this Black Friday period.

The Glide 4.0 wedge is one of my favorite wedges of 2023 along with the new Taylormade MG4, both of which sit amongst the best wedges on the market. I like the 4.0 so much that it made it into my “Ultimate Bag of 2023” in a recent video the Golf Monthly gear team created for YouTube.

The Ping Glide 4.0 wedges will suit a multitude of players from tour professionals to high handicaps, which isn’t something easily achievable from a design standpoint, but Ping has achieved it with this excellent wedge.

Clever sole geometry, traditional shaping and numerous bounce and grind options provide the craft that the better player will demand, but the additional mass and slight cavity to the wedge provide ample playability for those less precise with their striking.

As with most Ping clubs, the Glide 4.0 wedges are really hard wearing, retaining a newer look for longer than many of its competitors.

I think that sometimes people focus too much on the greenside shots when selecting a wedge and can overlook the importance of longer pitch shots and full swings with these clubs. For me, this is where the Ping Glide 4.0 comes into its own.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Whilst they perform superbly around the greens, I find them to be really strong when needing to hit precisely to my longer yardages. I would attribute this to the slightly thicker top line giving some more mass behind strike and facilitating a touch more forgiveness than some others on the market.

Whatever your requirements are from a wedge, I am very confident that the Ping Glide 4.0 will have you covered. And for less than $150 for a truly premium wedge, this is a deal seriously worth a look…