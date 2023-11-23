I’m A PGA Professional And This Wedge Deal Is Too Good To Miss!
As a PGA Pro and gear tester, I like to think I know my equipment, and saving 35% on the Ping Glide 4.0 wedge is just too good to pass up…
Scouring the internet to come up with the best deals to pass on to you, the Golf Monthly readers, can be an arduous task at times. But every now and then, you stumble across a deal that perks you up in your seat!
That’s exactly what happened here with this PGA TOUR Superstore deal on the Ping Glide 4.0 wedge. Discounted down to under $150 from an original $219.99, I think this represents some of the best early value in this Black Friday period.
The Glide 4.0 wedge is one of my favorite wedges of 2023 along with the new Taylormade MG4, both of which sit amongst the best wedges on the market. I like the 4.0 so much that it made it into my “Ultimate Bag of 2023” in a recent video the Golf Monthly gear team created for YouTube.
The Ping Glide 4.0 wedges will suit a multitude of players from tour professionals to high handicaps, which isn’t something easily achievable from a design standpoint, but Ping has achieved it with this excellent wedge.
Clever sole geometry, traditional shaping and numerous bounce and grind options provide the craft that the better player will demand, but the additional mass and slight cavity to the wedge provide ample playability for those less precise with their striking.
PING Glide 4.0 Wedge | Save 35% at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $219.99 Now $143.98
The Glide 4.0 is one of the best golf wedges on the market and, at 35% off, it is the cheapest we have seen it at $144. With four different sole designs available, golfers can also tailor their wedge set-up to their specific needs and for those who struggle out of bunkers.
Read our full PING Glide 4.0 Wedge Review
As with most Ping clubs, the Glide 4.0 wedges are really hard wearing, retaining a newer look for longer than many of its competitors.
I think that sometimes people focus too much on the greenside shots when selecting a wedge and can overlook the importance of longer pitch shots and full swings with these clubs. For me, this is where the Ping Glide 4.0 comes into its own.
Whilst they perform superbly around the greens, I find them to be really strong when needing to hit precisely to my longer yardages. I would attribute this to the slightly thicker top line giving some more mass behind strike and facilitating a touch more forgiveness than some others on the market.
Whatever your requirements are from a wedge, I am very confident that the Ping Glide 4.0 will have you covered. And for less than $150 for a truly premium wedge, this is a deal seriously worth a look…
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
