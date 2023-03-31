Cobra Snakebite X Wedge Review

Cobra has exceeded all expectations with this club - the brand's first dabble in the forgiving wedge space, which includes models like the Cleveland CBX Full-Face 2 and Mizuno S23. I would never have thought I would have enjoyed playing with a cavity back wedge as much as I have done with the Cobra Snakebite X. The ease of which this club can get you out of jail means it instantly became one of the best wedges I have tested to date.

The oversized hollow cavity back design provides extreme forgiveness and versatility to assist in a range of lies. I was amazed at how soft the wedge felt thanks to the TPU insert located behind the sweet spot. The groove technology is the same featured on the bladed Snakebite 2023 wedge in order to deliver incredible spin and performance.

Cobra Snakebite X 2023 Wedge at address (Image credit: Future)

The wedge is available in four lofts 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°, all of which come with a fixed bounce and a new teardrop shaped grind which could easily navigate the tight lies and deep bunkers of Cleveland Golf Club. It was one of the best high bounce wedges I have used, with the 56° wedge having 10° of bounce, which meant there was plenty of forgiveness through the turf and help when the ground was wet. It also kept the speed up through the sand on bunker shots, popping the ball out nearly every time.

A feature of the Snakebite X wedge is all of the lofts are complete with grooves which span the entirety of the face to provide maximum spin performance on shots with an open face, much like we see on the TaylorMade Hi-Toe 3 wedges. This is one area I thought this club would struggle. However, this couldn’t be further from the truth: whether I was on the fairway, in the sand or hacking out of the rough no matter how much loft I applied, this wedge was up to the task.

Cobra Snakebite X 2023 Wedge (Image credit: Future)

As a golfer who plays whatever the weather I was able to see that there was very little difference in performance in dry and wet conditions. The brand claim the new face milling pattern produces 50 per cent more spin in wet conditions than the previous generation wedge. Another element adding to the spin of the club is the Snakebite groove technology. This is an ultra-precise CNC milled groove which uses sharper edges and a larger groove volume to deliver maximum spin.

While I did have a lot of fun playing with this wedge I understand it will not be to everyone’s liking - some may want a more compact profile or the ability to manipulate the face more open or closed depending on the shot at hand. However, for those who struggle with their wedge game, or are new to the game, this is undoubtedly a wedge to consider as it is extremely forgiving - making it one of the best wedges for beginners. Cobra has succeeded in creating a wedge which ensures confidence while not sacrificing an element of creativity.