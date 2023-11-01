EzeGlide Bolt 2 Push Cart Review

Walking the golf course has never been more popular and push cart ownership has never been higher. The density of products in this space of the market proves this and it can be tricky to work out which model offers the best overall package when considering price and features. The new Ezeglide Bolt 2 sits somewhere in the middle of both categories with a decent amount of features and a fair £199.99 RRP attached to it. We loved the Ezeglide Smart Fold push cart when we tested it back in 2021, so I was eager to take this new model out onto the golf course for a thorough examination of its many features.

The Bolt 2's stand-out feature is without a doubt the folding and unfolding system. Similar to its rival in the Bag Boy Nitron, our favorite push cart from the last couple of years, the Bolt 2 unfolds in one easy motion. Where the Big Bay uses a nitro-piston unfolding system, the Bolt 2 uses a spring-loaded system that allows the trolley to unfold in one motion. While the technology between these two is slightly different, the result is all but the same which is an easy and user-friendly way of unfolding the trolley.

The Bolt 2 folds up easily and into a small footprint. (Image credit: Future)

Weighing 7.4kg (16.3 lbs), it sits somewhere in the middle of the best push carts when it comes to weight. When folded it boasts a footprint of 53cm x 35.5cm x 48cm which is definitely on the more compact size of the market. Those with limited space in their car or at home will really appreciate the small spaces the Bolt 2 can fit into when stored away. The storage in the handle rivals that of any of the best push carts currently on the market. It's a sizeable surface area that easily holds your golf balls, tees, and other accessories - the only thing it's really missing is a bottle holder. There's also some dedicated space for a scorecard, pencil, and tees. While the bungee string that holds the phone in place means your access to the screen can be a bit limited, it's still a nice added feature that I think most golfers will utilize.

(Image credit: Future)

As for using the Bolt 2 out on the golf course, I was very impressed. It rolls really nicely across the fairways, has a solid amount of stability when you traverse bumpier terrain, and has a well-placed parking brake on the back of the left wheel. It's hard to fault in this department and, like pretty much all of the best push carts, is a breeze to push along. With a retail price of £199.99 and three color options available, I think the Ezeglide Bolt 2 in an impressive, competitively priced overall package. For me, the finish quality and overall looks of the Bag Boy Nitron, Motocaddy Cube, and Big Max Blade Trio are slightly better, but you'll likely have to pay a touch more for these examples.