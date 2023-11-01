Ezeglide Bolt 2 Push Cart Review
How did this fast folding, compact push cart fare on the golf course?
A well-designed and compact push cart with one of the quickest folding mechanisms on the market. With some great storage options in the handle, this competitively-priced model should have a wide appeal to plenty of different golfers.
-
+
Super-quick unfolding mechanism
-
+
Plenty of handle storage
-
+
Unique smartphone holder
-
+
Lightweight and compact frame
- +
-
-
Phone holder strap interferes with using the screen
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
EzeGlide Bolt 2 Push Cart Review
Walking the golf course has never been more popular and push cart ownership has never been higher. The density of products in this space of the market proves this and it can be tricky to work out which model offers the best overall package when considering price and features. The new Ezeglide Bolt 2 sits somewhere in the middle of both categories with a decent amount of features and a fair £199.99 RRP attached to it. We loved the Ezeglide Smart Fold push cart when we tested it back in 2021, so I was eager to take this new model out onto the golf course for a thorough examination of its many features.
The Bolt 2's stand-out feature is without a doubt the folding and unfolding system. Similar to its rival in the Bag Boy Nitron, our favorite push cart from the last couple of years, the Bolt 2 unfolds in one easy motion. Where the Big Bay uses a nitro-piston unfolding system, the Bolt 2 uses a spring-loaded system that allows the trolley to unfold in one motion. While the technology between these two is slightly different, the result is all but the same which is an easy and user-friendly way of unfolding the trolley.
Weighing 7.4kg (16.3 lbs), it sits somewhere in the middle of the best push carts when it comes to weight. When folded it boasts a footprint of 53cm x 35.5cm x 48cm which is definitely on the more compact size of the market. Those with limited space in their car or at home will really appreciate the small spaces the Bolt 2 can fit into when stored away. The storage in the handle rivals that of any of the best push carts currently on the market. It's a sizeable surface area that easily holds your golf balls, tees, and other accessories - the only thing it's really missing is a bottle holder. There's also some dedicated space for a scorecard, pencil, and tees. While the bungee string that holds the phone in place means your access to the screen can be a bit limited, it's still a nice added feature that I think most golfers will utilize.
As for using the Bolt 2 out on the golf course, I was very impressed. It rolls really nicely across the fairways, has a solid amount of stability when you traverse bumpier terrain, and has a well-placed parking brake on the back of the left wheel. It's hard to fault in this department and, like pretty much all of the best push carts, is a breeze to push along. With a retail price of £199.99 and three color options available, I think the Ezeglide Bolt 2 in an impressive, competitively priced overall package. For me, the finish quality and overall looks of the Bag Boy Nitron, Motocaddy Cube, and Big Max Blade Trio are slightly better, but you'll likely have to pay a touch more for these examples.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
