The iconic shoe model has had a refreshing and limited edition update in 2021.

Adidas Unveils Limited Edition Stan Smith Golf Shoe

The iconic Stan Smith shoe is getting upgraded this year and adidas has gone a step further by unveiling a limited edition Stan Smith Golf version too, so golfers have a versatile and more sustainable option out on the course.

Speaking of sustainability, the shoes feature a PRIMEGREEN upper made with high-performance recycled materials, whilst the green colour not only pays homage to the popping green fairways of Augusta National, but also makes a statement that speaks to adidas’ journey to end plastic waste.

We spoke with Stan Smith in an interview to get his thoughts on the new shoe and what it means to have his name affixed to such an iconic line.

“It was exciting to see that happen way back, actually in 72 we started talking to adidas about it, the shoe was designed by Horst Dassler who was Adi Dassler’s son and Robert Haillet, a top French player at the time, and it was the first leather tennis shoe which is pretty interesting, and then in 72 they wanted to get a stronger presence in the US and I was number one in the world at the time.

“So we arranged it to have my picture on the shoe, then we had a lot of different iterations, and then as they say the rest is history.

“It’s been a real honour to be involved with adidas because at the time and over the years it has continued to be, if not the top brand in sports, one of the top brands so it has been a fun adventure for me.”

Q. And what has it been like to work with adidas for that long? And how involved were you over the years?

“Well adidas has gone through a lot of transitions over the years but it has always been a leader in technology and in fashion too so it has been interesting to see the designs that have taken place. My shoe is like a canvas, being white in most cases so you can do almost anything with it and we have had all sorts of colours and materials.

“Speaking of which this new shoe is made from recycled materials, not the leather feeling, so we went from the very first leather tennis shoe to now trying to do our part to end plastic waste.

Q. So you spoke of the versatility of the Stan Smith there, do you think golf needs to go down that road a little bit more in terms of designing cool apparel?

“You know it has always been my opinion that, you know we were the first to wear pastel colours getting away from white and we have gone on to all sorts of looks and colours on the tennis court, and I would like to see more people playing golf and not be so concerned with wearing traditional collared shirts and all that sort of thing. So I think it is great we are seeing players wearing different things and I am excited about diversity and fashion in golf.

In addition to helping the environment, this version of the Stan Smith has an adiwear rubber spikeless outsole with traction inspired by the shoe’s original sole design. adidas has also added a die-cut PU sockliner and additional PU cushioning in the midsole to provide golf-specific support.

Subtle features like a removable white kiltie that houses a gold-coloured ball marker with the Trefoil logo also give some distinctive characteristics too.

“The Stan Smith is one of the most recognised footwear silhouettes in the world,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “The shoe has become part of the wardrobe for so many people over the last few decades, so to finally bring that same vibe, personality and style to the course is something we know a lot of golfers will be excited about.”

The footwear will be available on adidas.com, through the adidas app, and at select retail partners worldwide beginning Wednesday, April 7.