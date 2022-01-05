Cuater The Legend Golf Shoes Review
One of the most traditional looking golf shoes on the market, how did a pair of Cuater The Legend golf shoes perform?
A premium golf shoe with classic, timeless looks. The cushioned midsole is one of the best we've tried in a spiked shoe and the performance, premium materials and premium looks represent good value for money.
-
+
Timeless, traditional looks
-
+
Cushioned and supportive midsole
-
+
Replaceable spikes will increase the lifespan
-
-
Not as low-profile as some spiked shoes
By Dan Parker published
Cuater The Legend Golf Shoes Review
One of the most traditional golf shoes to be launched in 2021, The Legend by Cuater offers golfers a technology-packed, classic golf shoe that can be worn all year round.
Starting with looks, it's got to be said that this simple, clean design isn't seen as often in golf shoes anymore as brands constantly try to find the 'new' look to capture a golfer's eye. Alongside the FootJoy Premiere Series line of shoes, we think The Legend is probably the most 'classic' looking brogue you can currently buy.
If this is your ideal style, then you'll be pleased to hear The Legend is a great performer out on course too. However, if you're after something a bit more eye catching or athletic, the best casual golf shoes or best spiked golf shoes should offer more colourful, bold choices.
That brings us nicely on to the performance of these spiked golf shoes, and it is grip where they stand out the most. The Legend uses Softspikes Pulsar cleats (nine on each shoe) that provide excellent grip in all weather conditions and when your feet aren't on an even lie. The spikes are easily replaceable which will ultimately prolong the life of the shoes too and The Legend is fully waterproof, making this a true all-year round golf shoe.
Premium materials are used throughout and you can feel the quality of The Legend immediately when you pick them out of the box and again as soon they are on your feet. The Legend features what Cuater call its Sweet Spot Technology Cushioning System, which is used in the midsole to great effect.
In practice, this technology makes for an extremely comfortable fit with plenty of cushioning underfoot and ample support when you're swinging a club - it really impressed us.
Overall it feels like you get good value for money with The Legend, and the price tag certainly matches the quality, durability and performance on offer. Available in black, navy or white, there are certainly bolder choices out there style-wise. However if you're after a traditionally crafted and styled shoe, The Legend stands right up there with the best.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
