TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review

We didn’t feel like the Spider FCG was quite as forgiving as Spider X but it was certainly very close and it certainly impressed from longer range. The smaller shape means it doesn’t feel cumbersome and the contrasting white and black elements on the crown help highlight alignment more vividly. A very good option for someone seeking forgiveness from a smaller head.

    Very easy to align

    Solid and stable

    Toe-hanging options to make the transition from a blade easier

    Firm feel might not marry with firmer-feeling golf ball.

For golfers that like the visuals and forgiveness of the Spider X but want something a little smaller and more blade-like in terms of feel, the new Spider FCG could well be the ideal alternative. 

Starting with the looks it has a smaller, slightly more rounded profile than the Spider X but is arguably easier to aim thanks to the T-shape alignment system. It’s really effective in helping setting the face square, using both the long sightline and contrasting white strip parallel to the leading edge in tandem.

spider-fcg-v-spider-x-web

The new Spider FCG (left) versus the Spider X putter at address

The front weighting of the Spider FCG does feel a little different to the rear weighted Spider X but the performance remained similar once you got used to the feel during your stroke. This putter undoubtedly has a firmer, more solid feel than the Spider X (opens in new tab) thanks in part to the heavier copper insert, closer to that of what you would experience from solid putters with no grooves on the face.

spider-fcg-testing-web

But there are grooves, angled at 45°, and they certainly help the ball to hug the ground after it leaves the face. We putted surprisingly well with the TaylorMade (opens in new tab) Spider FCG, holing a surprising amount of putts from mid and long range. We found it easy to start the ball online thanks to the crown design and the distance control to be very consistent.

The thinner Super Stroke X Traxion Pistol 1.0 PT grip compliments the mid-mallet (opens in new tab) head size very well and the all-black putter shaft bolsters the premium appeal.

We tested the face-balanced single bend option, which didn’t feel much like a blade but the L-Neck and short slant versions offer progressively more toe hang to make the putter flow and release more like a blade-style putter. (opens in new tab)

