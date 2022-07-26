TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review
Joel Tadman tests the new Spider FCG putter from TaylorMade out on the course
We didn’t feel like the Spider FCG was quite as forgiving as Spider X but it was certainly very close and it certainly impressed from longer range. The smaller shape means it doesn’t feel cumbersome and the contrasting white and black elements on the crown help highlight alignment more vividly. A very good option for someone seeking forgiveness from a smaller head.
Very easy to align
Solid and stable
Toe-hanging options to make the transition from a blade easier
Firm feel might not marry with firmer-feeling golf ball.
For golfers that like the visuals and forgiveness of the Spider X but want something a little smaller and more blade-like in terms of feel, the new Spider FCG could well be the ideal alternative.
Starting with the looks it has a smaller, slightly more rounded profile than the Spider X but is arguably easier to aim thanks to the T-shape alignment system. It’s really effective in helping setting the face square, using both the long sightline and contrasting white strip parallel to the leading edge in tandem.
The front weighting of the Spider FCG does feel a little different to the rear weighted Spider X but the performance remained similar once you got used to the feel during your stroke. This putter undoubtedly has a firmer, more solid feel than the Spider X (opens in new tab) thanks in part to the heavier copper insert, closer to that of what you would experience from solid putters with no grooves on the face.
But there are grooves, angled at 45°, and they certainly help the ball to hug the ground after it leaves the face. We putted surprisingly well with the TaylorMade (opens in new tab) Spider FCG, holing a surprising amount of putts from mid and long range. We found it easy to start the ball online thanks to the crown design and the distance control to be very consistent.
The thinner Super Stroke X Traxion Pistol 1.0 PT grip compliments the mid-mallet (opens in new tab) head size very well and the all-black putter shaft bolsters the premium appeal.
We tested the face-balanced single bend option, which didn’t feel much like a blade but the L-Neck and short slant versions offer progressively more toe hang to make the putter flow and release more like a blade-style putter. (opens in new tab)
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
