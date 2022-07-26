Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Spider FCG Putter Review

For golfers that like the visuals and forgiveness of the Spider X but want something a little smaller and more blade-like in terms of feel, the new Spider FCG could well be the ideal alternative.

Starting with the looks it has a smaller, slightly more rounded profile than the Spider X but is arguably easier to aim thanks to the T-shape alignment system. It’s really effective in helping setting the face square, using both the long sightline and contrasting white strip parallel to the leading edge in tandem.

The new Spider FCG (left) versus the Spider X putter at address

The front weighting of the Spider FCG does feel a little different to the rear weighted Spider X but the performance remained similar once you got used to the feel during your stroke. This putter undoubtedly has a firmer, more solid feel than the Spider X (opens in new tab) thanks in part to the heavier copper insert, closer to that of what you would experience from solid putters with no grooves on the face.

But there are grooves, angled at 45°, and they certainly help the ball to hug the ground after it leaves the face. We putted surprisingly well with the TaylorMade (opens in new tab) Spider FCG, holing a surprising amount of putts from mid and long range. We found it easy to start the ball online thanks to the crown design and the distance control to be very consistent.

The thinner Super Stroke X Traxion Pistol 1.0 PT grip compliments the mid-mallet (opens in new tab) head size very well and the all-black putter shaft bolsters the premium appeal.

We tested the face-balanced single bend option, which didn't feel much like a blade but the L-Neck and short slant versions offer progressively more toe hang to make the putter flow and release more like a blade-style putter.