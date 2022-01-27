SIK Flo C-Series Putter Review

The SIK Flo C-Series putter, like rest of the SIK range, is based around a single main feature called descending loft technology whereby the top of the putter face has 4° of loft and this is slowly decreased in bands as you go down the face until there is 1° of loft on the bottom of the face.

The reason for this is so that if you hit down on your putts and the top edge hits the putt first, then the extra loft compensates for this and the ball still leaves the putter rolling as well as it could. At the other end of the scale, if you hit up on your putts and the leading edge at the bottom of the face is going up then the lower loft at this point will reduce the overall loft presented to the ball.

Which Tour Pros Use SIK Putters?

There are many players on tour who use SIK putters such as Lanto Griffin, but the main protagonist is Bryson DeChambeau, who with his analytical background buys into the science and uses the armlock shaft option that comes with all SIK putters.

What Does SIK Stand For?

The brand name is an abbreviation for Study In Kinematics, which as all you boffins out there know is the study of how things move and then interpreting them in numbers and formula. No wonder Bryson likes them!

There are five main styles at present and they come with different hosels and an excellent flat fronted pistol grip. You can read the blade SIK Pro C putter review, the wider SIK Standard DW putter review, but this review focuses on the mallet style SIK Flo C-Series putter.

The SIK Flo C-Series has a shape many of your will recognise with a leading edge that flows out into a high MOI style head. You might expect that this would be the heavy part of the putter, but actually it is quite light and relatively thin. The long alignment line works well and I like the fact that it continues up the back of the leading edge so that whatever your hand or eye position the line appears continuous, although it would be good to see it continue through the leading edge.

I am sure having something out the back of the head moving weight to the corners will have a positive influence on things like MOI, but it creates a thinner sound. Therefore this putter is more about the wider leading edge and the loft story on the face.

The Descending Loft face really does deliver though and no matter how far ahead or behind the ball I moved my hands at impact, the ball rolled out much better than if I had a static loft face so the tech gets the thumbs up.

Why you would have the SIK Flo C-Series over one of the other SIK models is therefore the looks. The wide trailing edge design does give it a longer site line and increases the MOI a little, but the real tech is in the face. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.