PXG 0317 T Iron Review
Joel Tadman puts the latest iron from PXG through its paces to see what low handicap golfers can expect
A playable, good-looking and feeling iron for the low handicap golfer that offers competitive distance on a strong flight. Lacks wow factor, but is a solid performer.
Pleasing looks
Very straight
Solid, stable feel
Lacks wow factor
Low flight limits carry distance
If you’re a low handicap golfer seeking a new set of irons, a brand offering more options than most in 2023 is PXG. Joining the impressive 0317 CB and 0317 ST is the 0317 T, a compact hollow body iron said to add forgiveness to the shot-making qualities of the other models.
Visually, the 0317 T iron looks very similar to the 0317 ST from the rear but look closer and the dimensions are a little larger. A wider sole and slightly thicker topline give it a marginally more bulky appearance, but make no mistake will still appeal to the better player. The signature PXG shape, with the square toe, will divide opinion, and not everyone will be enamoured with the wide heel section on the short irons, but generally at address there’s little to dislike.
The feel with the stock shaft is a lightweight one, which took some getting used to in testing and highlighted the need for a fitting. Off the face, the sensation is a solid one and while it doesn’t feel as dense or soft as the ST model, the new S COR polymer core does a good job of creating close to a forged-like impact experience.
Much of the solidity at impact will likely come from the 15g internal tungsten weight located in the toe area, which isn’t as substantial as in other irons feature but enough to stabilise the head when you impart a poor strike. In fact, my dispersion in testing was notably accurate and the ball flight surprisingly stable for an iron for a low handicapper. The flight was also lower than I was expecting - the 7-iron loft measures in at 32° and yet it flew a good 2-3 yards lower than my Titleist T150 iron of the same loft.
From a distance perspective, carry distances weren’t mind blowing - around 165 yards with the 7-iron - partially down to the lower trajectory, but the 0317 T also doesn’t have that lively spring off the face that some of the best golf irons possess. They were consistent on good strikes and the sweetspot certainly felt like it was larger than you might expect given the target player. Overall, this is a solid performer that offers a little more stability than the 0317 ST but doesn’t quite match the experience we had with the excellent 0317 CB.
