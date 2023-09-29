PXG 0317 T Iron Review

Joel Tadman puts the latest iron from PXG through its paces to see what low handicap golfers can expect

PXG 0317 T Iron Review
(Image credit: Future)
Golf Monthly Verdict

A playable, good-looking and feeling iron for the low handicap golfer that offers competitive distance on a strong flight. Lacks wow factor, but is a solid performer.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Pleasing looks

  • +

    Very straight

  • +

    Solid, stable feel

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Lacks wow factor

  • -

    Low flight limits carry distance

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Joel Tadman
By Joel Tadman
published

If you’re a low handicap golfer seeking a new set of irons, a brand offering more options than most in 2023 is PXG. Joining the impressive 0317 CB and 0317 ST is the 0317 T, a compact hollow body iron said to add forgiveness to the shot-making qualities of the other models.

Visually, the 0317 T iron looks very similar to the 0317 ST from the rear but look closer and the dimensions are a little larger. A wider sole and slightly thicker topline give it a marginally more bulky appearance, but make no mistake will still appeal to the better player. The signature PXG shape, with the square toe, will divide opinion, and not everyone will be enamoured with the wide heel section on the short irons, but generally at address there’s little to dislike.

PXG 0317 T Iron at address

(Image credit: Future)

The feel with the stock shaft is a lightweight one, which took some getting used to in testing and highlighted the need for a fitting. Off the face, the sensation is a solid one and while it doesn’t feel as dense or soft as the ST model, the new S COR polymer core does a good job of creating close to a forged-like impact experience.

Much of the solidity at impact will likely come from the 15g internal tungsten weight located in the toe area, which isn’t as substantial as in other irons feature but enough to stabilise the head when you impart a poor strike. In fact, my dispersion in testing was notably accurate and the ball flight surprisingly stable for an iron for a low handicapper. The flight was also lower than I was expecting - the 7-iron loft measures in at 32° and yet it flew a good 2-3 yards lower than my Titleist T150 iron of the same loft.

PXG 0317 T Iron testing

(Image credit: Future)

From a distance perspective, carry distances weren’t mind blowing - around 165 yards with the 7-iron - partially down to the lower trajectory, but the 0317 T also doesn’t have that lively spring off the face that some of the best golf irons possess. They were consistent on good strikes and the sweetspot certainly felt like it was larger than you might expect given the target player. Overall, this is a solid performer that offers a little more stability than the 0317 ST but doesn’t quite match the experience we had with the excellent 0317 CB.

Joel Tadman
Joel Tadman
Technical Editor

Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.


One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.2.


Joel's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9° 

Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15° 

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18° 

Irons: Ping i230 4-UW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 54°. Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge, K Grind

Putter: Evnroll ER2V 

Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x

Latest News