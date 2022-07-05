TaylorMade Stealth UDI Review: 5 Reasons Why It's Going In My Bag
We put the new TaylorMade Stealth UDI to the test at next year's Ryder Cup venue
The new TaylorMade Stealth UDI inspires confidence behind the ball and delivers faultless performance. It's a really well balanced club that feels and sounds great at impact, while it's also highly forgiving thanks to the lower centre of gravity and larger sweet spot.
TaylorMade Stealth UDI Review
New for 2022 and to the Stealth line-up is the mega impressive Stealth UDI. Replacing the SIM UDI, this model is a case of evolution rather than revolution, but it will be a great addition for golfers looking for supreme forgiveness in a confidence-inspiring slimline package.
To test, I put it through its paces on the range and course at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome - venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup - to assess the performance on offer. Standout features include the looks and feel, while a new forged 4140 face guarantees an irresistible combination of accuracy and distance. Here are five reasons why I can't wait to put it in my bag...
1. Bags of Forgiveness
One of the things I have found when testing some of the best utility irons in the past is that they can sometimes be hard to hit consistently well. A lot of effort and speed is required to ensure they perform as advertised, meaning on days when you’re not quite at your best, what is supposed to be a ‘safety club’ can land you in more trouble. That is certainly not the case here. While on the range and the course, I found this really easy to hit how I wanted, whether from the tee or the fairway.
Much of the tech is the same as its predecessor, but it's been refined further to deliver even greater results. It’s a forged hollow body construction, but the SpeedFoam Air is 69% less dense than what came before in SIM, meaning weight could be redistributed around the head to create a large sweet spot and optimal launch conditions. In addition, the Thru-Slot Speed Pocket is back to preserve ball speed even on off-centre strikes. Such is the forgiveness on offer that after a few shots, I had the confidence to flight the ball exactly how I wanted, whether that was high, low, left or right.
2. Pleasing Sound
On top of the forgiveness, the sound this club produces is superb. A gripe I’ve always had is that driving irons don’t feel like an extension of your set, and as such, it feels like you need to treat them differently in order to get the results. For me, a lot of this can be traced back to the sound. With the Stealth UDI, the high-pitched noise that accompanies many of its competitors is gone. In its place, a duller iron-like sound that inspires confidence and helps it slot seamlessly into the bag.
3. Appealing Looks
If you don’t like the club you’re looking down on, you can bet it won’t perform as needed. And again, it’s a case of evolution rather than revolution here. However, the subtle upgrades aren’t to be taken for granted.
The topline is the same width but the face and back of the club are slightly less square and sharp than the SIM, making it visually more appealing at address. If you like to see a little more clubhead behind the ball, the wider TaylorMade Stealth DHY might be more suitable, but for those in the market for tour-inspired shaping that still looks inviting to hit, this could be as good as it gets.
4. Explosive Feel
In conjunction with the sound, the feel is obviously an important factor to consider. Even some of the best options on the market can feel a little hard and clicky at impact, something that I personally am not a fan of. The ultra-thin forged 4140 face is a change to the C300 steel of the previous model, and one that gets my seal of approval. At impact, the sensation through the hands on a centre strike is incredibly soft, belying the distance this club can generate.
5. Great Balance
Last but by no means least, the overall balance of this club is excellent. Again, something that seems inherent with driving irons, especially ones designed for lower handicappers, is that they feel very head-heavy. TaylorMade’s UDI is a definite exception to this rule. Each variation - no matter the loft and shaft - officially has a D2 swingweight, and that gives the sense that the weight is distributed evenly from top to bottom. For me, that’s a huge plus and another reason I hope to put this in my bag as soon as possible.
