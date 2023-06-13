JG Golf Fitness App Review
Sam De’Ath tests the JG Golf Fitness app to see if it can help you achieve performance gains on the course
The JG Golf Fitness App is simple to navigate and makes your training easy to follow. Simple instruction videos help you understand how to perform each movement correctly and the ability to message Jamie directly through the app is great for those seeking more advice.
-
+
Great instruction from a very qualified coach
-
+
Tracking documents keep you engaged and motivated
-
+
Great value for money
-
-
You will need to look elsewhere for non-golf related workouts
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In 1992 Tiger Woods made his professional debut, synonymous with his famous ‘hello world’ quote. Not only was this to be the start of arguably the best professional golf career ever, but also the evolution of golf fitness. Over time, Tiger’s regimented ‘day in the life’ routine, which includes multiple heavy weight sessions and five mile runs, has been made public knowledge, but in order to improve your golf and fitness, it really doesn’t have to be that severe, does it? I downloaded the JG Golf Fitness app run by one of the highest qualified golf specific fitness trainers in the U.K, Jamie Greaves, to see how much an app would have an effect on my golf fitness.
Jamie combined two of his passions in fitness and golf, in order to offer high levels of golf specific fitness in the U.K, without aspiring young golfers having to travel to the U.S to achieve the same calibre of training expertise. Jamie is one of ten Level 3 TPI-qualified instructors in the U.K and holds other qualifications in various training types and nutrition. Jamie created the JG Fitness app so golfers could access his coaching no matter where they are, whether they are in the U.S. or train with Jamie in person, but want to be able to train when travelling. This is exactly what LPGA Tour star, Charley Hull, does when she needs to train while playing on the road.
The app itself is easy to navigate and is laid out with ease of use in mind. You can access a calendar where you can add workouts, activities and meals all helping you remain constant with your nutrition and training. The symbol of weight along the bottom panel takes you straight to numerous workout routines which range from gym based sessions to at home sessions, the latter of which I took advantage of. While I have already used the likes of SuperSpeed sticks to try and increase my club speed, I was eager to see what some golf specific exercises would result in.
Jamie has done a great job in making his ‘at home’ sessions as easy as possible to follow through video explanation of each exercise, as well as using basic equipment such as gym bands and even rucksacks. While this is great and will mean everyone can do these workouts, there is also no excuse to skip a session!
There are various sheets that can be accessed to help you stay on track with your training through the JG golf app including a ‘weights used’ log and for those chasing distance, a ‘driver speed tracking’ log. I found this a particularly useful addition to the app and really held me accountable, as well as showed me my strength was increasing.
While I am yet to reach the driver speeds of Rory McIlroy through my training, I enjoyed using the JG golf app and will continue to use it, especially when on the road and with limited access to a gym. I have no doubts that using this app alongside some of the best golf fitness equipment on the market will have you swinging it better, while also preventing yourself from picking up an injury.
There is a one-week full trial of the JG Golf Fitness app available for anyone interested in taking their golf to the next level, as well as a rolling £10 per month subscription or up-front six-month subscription which works out £10 cheaper. Through the app, you will be able to contact Jamie through a message function, as well as receive an invite to the Private Facebook page where you will find yourself among other like-minded individuals all looking to improve their golf fitness.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
What Tournaments Has Los Angeles Country Club Hosted Before?
The historic Beverly Hills course will be the site of the 123rd US Open this week
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
US Open TV Coverage 2023
Make sure you miss none of the action from what could be one of the best golf tournaments of the year, the US Open.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
US Senate Opens Investigation Into PGA Tour's Shock Merger With The PIF
Jay Monahan and Greg Norman have been asked for details about the deal struck between the PGA Tour and the PIF
By Andrew Wright • Published