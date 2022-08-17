Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood Review
Take a look at our verdict on the Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
One of the easiest fairway woods to hit. Ideal for higher handicappers looking for playability and value for money.
-
+
Draw bias and offset helps dampen down slices
-
+
Premium components at a value price point
-
-
Face sits strongly closed at address
-
-
Plays and feels light for stronger swingers
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood Review
The Wilson Launch Pad fairway wood does exactly what it says on the tin, launch it higher for golfers who need extra help hitting a wood off the fairway or the tee. These fairway woods are simple, uncomplicated and designed for improving golfers that want clubs that are easy to use and which correct some of their swing faults. In this case, the Wilson Launch Pad fairway will help dampen down a slice.
The most obvious thing you notice about the Wilson LP fairways is that they sit very closed and have an obvious draw bias. This naturally benefits the golfer who slices and helps straighten up ball flight for the majority of mid to high handicap golfers who come over the top on the downswing, hit across the ball and promote a left to right flight.
As a scratch golfer, this wouldn’t be a club I’d consider putting in my bag, which sparked my interest as to how it would compare against some of the new releases from so-called better player or premium brand equipment manufacturers.
To test it out, we put it through its paces at the performance testing studio at Wynyard Club on Teesside using a Foresight Sports GC Quad launch monitor and Titleist ProV1x golf balls. We backed up indoor testing with a range session and play on Wynyard’s Wellington course.
On paper, you get a reasonable amount for your money. At £200 RRP, the Wilson Launch Pad fairway comes with a True Temper Project X EvenFlow 55g shaft in an attractive grey swirl effect. The grip is a midsize Wilson branded Tour Velvet equivalent and feels great, while the unfussy head has a sleek soleplate, eye-catching design but no adjustability in weighting or shaft sleeve.
The first thing I noticed when swinging this club was how light it feels. The shaft is around 15g lighter than I’d usually choose to play and the clubhead is also noticeably light.
You instantly feel that you could swing the club quickly with minimal effort, which is a big plus for slow to moderate swingers. The impact sound is high pitched and loud but no more than the Ping G425, Honma TW757 or the Callaway Epic Speed fairways. Wilson says it used a high-strength Carpenter Custom 455 face to increase ball speed for more distance.
In launch monitor testing, our results were surprising. The Wilson LP held its own against more expensive better player models, delivering impressive middle of the pack performance across most categories, including ball speed, carry distance, peak height and spin rate.
On the range and in play on the course, it lived up to its billing as being easy to hit. I found it easy to find the middle of the face due to the forgiving and generous clubhead and its all-round lightness. It flew too high for my liking and I drew it more than I’d want, but these are characteristics that make it one of the best fairway woods for high handicappers.
Wilson has moved the COG forward and heelward in this club to promote a draw bias and keep the spin rate controlled. At 4430 rpm, it span far less than we expected.
If you’re actively looking to dampen down a slice, then the Wilson LP is one of the most forgiving fairway woods we’ve tested. There may not appear to be much to it, its lack of adjustability is a negative, but across the board the Wilson Launch Pad fairway exceeded expectations and delivers great value for money.
Matthew Moore fell in love with golf hitting an old 3-iron around his school playing field imagining rugby posts were flags and long jump pits as bunkers.
He earned golf scholarships to the University of St Andrews and Emory University, Atlanta, U.S.A and dreamed of playing professionally before training as a journalist.
He has worked at Golf Monthly and CNN Sports as well as covering golf news, features, products and travel as a freelance writer and TV presenter for newspapers, magazines and corporate clients. Matthew has interviewed Ryder Cup Captains, Major Champions and legends of the game and rates sharing a glass of rioja and a bowl of nuts with Miguel Angel Jimenez as his favourite moment. Matthew plays off 1, has won five club championships and aced the first hole of Augusta National’s Par-3 course in 2002.
-
‘Passionate’ Tiger Woods ‘All That Matters’ In LIV Battle – Thomas
The American is impressed by the 15-time Major winner’s commitment to tackling the LIV Golf threat
By Mike Hall • Published
-
New Study Reveals UK Golf Participation Figures For 2022
Recent newcomers to the game amid the Covid-19 pandemic remain engaged, according to SMS data
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Rahm 'Learning By Watching Suits' Amid Ongoing Legal Disputes
The Spaniard jokes that a popular TV show is helping him learn about the courtroom
By James Hibbitt • Published