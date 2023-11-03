Vessel Lux XV 2.0 Cart Bag Review

When golfers are looking to treat themselves to a premium cart bag, often the best Tour golf bags will come to mind. These are golf bags - as the name suggests - used on Tour. Often bigger, bolder and brasher than conventional cart bags they are exact replicas of the ones the best golfers in the world use week in, week out on the Tour. In my opinion, these bags should quite simply stay where they belong - on Tour. Not only do they look a little ghastly - 'who do you think you are wandering around with a Tour bag at the local Muni', some might think as you walk past - they're often impractical, lacking pockets, and are heavy.

Where I think the money is better spent on a cart bag is on a luxury, premium offering that doesn't scream 'Tour'. Vessel is a brand that exclusively deals in this area - luxury. While a lot of manufacturers use Vessel's service to make their Tour bags, Vessel also makes a wonderful selection of stand and cart bags for the more discerning golfers amongst us. I got to test out the brand's latest cart bag, the Lux XV 2.0, and was suitably impressed with the quality and practicality this cart bag offers.

I'll address the RRP early - it's $455 (and £455 for those in the UK). Now, that is obviously a lot of money. However, if you're looking to treat yourself to a luxury piece of equipment. I can assure you now that the Lux XV 2.0 is every bit worth this price tag. A cart bag will, in theory, last you for as many years, decades, or millennia as you want it to when looked after well. The Lux XV 2.0 is clearly well-built and uses premium materials throughout so I don't see why this wouldn't be your last ever cart bag purchase.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Your first experience with the bag out of the box will be an enjoyable one - it was quite a sensory experience all told. It uses a mixture of Tour-grade synthetic leather and genuine leather touchpoints. Looks wise, it lives up to the billing too. It's clean, unfussy and classy. It uses water and fade-resistant materials that mean no amount of rain - or sun - will diminish the integrity of the bag's materials or any of your belongings inside. Available in four colors (navy, back, grey, or white) this bag doesn't shout about its quality.

It features a 15-way top with a velour-lined putter well and full-length dividers which give each club its dedicated spot in the bag. The putter well is large enough to fit any putter grip and the lining will do a lot of work to protect your shafts from any wear over time. Using a premium material in this part of the bag makes a lot of sense to me. The base is incredibly sturdy too - something that perhaps contributes to its weight - but it means it will sit solidly on any of the best push carts, electric trolleys, or buggies you choose to use it on.

Image 1 of 2 The towel hook doubles up as a bottle opener. A classy touch. (Image credit: Future) The front top pocket uses a magnetic closure system and is perfect for a rangefinder or a phone thanks to the added netting pocket inside. (Image credit: Future)

Storage is exemplary. Forward-facing and side pockets total up to 15 with a further seven internal pockets. Pockets include a magnetic rangefinder pocket near the top, a ball pocket with three internal mesh pockets, two full-length apparel pockets, a large cooler compartment, two velour-lined valuables pockets with key hooks, and three accessory pockets for all manner of things you might carry with you. Add to this extensive list a battery back pouch at the back for use with electric trolleys (a glorious bit of attention to detail), a hook-and-loop umbrella holder and a towel ring that doubles up as a bottle open (yes, I know, very cool) and everything plus the kitchen sink is covered for. I could go on and on about how each pocket works but be rest assured that every pocket has been clearly thought out and serves its purpose perfectly, with the sheer attention to detail further warranting the bag's price point.

My favorite feature is actually the two bottle holders on either side of the bottom front pocket. They use a magnetic fixture that allows them to snap shut and features insulation to help keep the liquid at its desired temperature. The magnetic snap closure means, that no matter the size of the bottle, it's securely held in position as you walk the course. This means any open cans won't start spilling or leaking as you walk the course. It's one of many classy touches across the bag.

A larger water bottle or smaller can are hugged tightly in place on the brilliant snap closure drinks holders. (Image credit: Future)

The only area of concern for me is the weight. With the strap and rain hood included, this bag weighs in at 9.9 lbs (4.5kg) before you've even put anything in it. I guess that is the trade-off for a bag with so many magnetic pockets, space, and premium materials used. It's a tradeoff I'd say is well worth it, but it is something to bear in mind if you don't want to be lugging the best part of 25 lbs in and out of the car when it's fully packed up.

The Vessel Lux XV 2.0 doesn't compare to any cart bag I've tested before. While some of my other favorite cart bags like the Motocaddy Protekta and Ogio All Elements are highly practical bags with unique storage solutions, they didn't bring me the same joy as the Vessel. No stone was left unturned in its design with every touchpoint, pocket, and grab handle serving to make your life that bit easier and more enjoyable on the golf course. Once you put the price tag behind you, those looking for a premium, luxury, and practical cart bag need look no further than the Lux XV 2.0.