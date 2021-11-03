Glenmuir Elrick Golf Jacket Review
In this Glenmuir Elrick golf jacket review, we test it to see how it performs
A very competent and stylish light weight jacket that you could wear most rounds in cooler weather. If you are in a storm then some stronger protection would be required, but otherwise it will keep out most of the elements on your average windy or rainy day.
-
+
Lightweight stylish jacket to keep out showers and wind.
-
-
No zips on pockets.
Glenmuir Elrick Golf Jacket Review
Glenmuir is part of the same stable as Sunderland, but it has its own heritage going back to 1981 and now you can also find the brand on a golf jacket.
In recent years Glenmuir has improved the quality of their fabrics and design of their products and the Elrick jacket is a good example of this.
Coming in a choice of light grey, navy, black and this camo navy I was testing, the cut feels modern even if is maybe a touch on the small side for the large size I tested. It looks fine standing still but in movement it could do with a little more space around the shoulder and sleeves when you are swinging your arms.
There is a four way stretch on the soft breathable polyester material, but it feels quite a strong stretch that requires some effort, if you know what I mean. Just check the sizing before you buy to ensure it gives you the space you need.
Glenmuir say that the Teflon DWR finish is water resistant up to a rating of 8,000mm, which keeps most gentle rainy days out, but is probably a step below being marketed as fully waterproof.
It’s also wind-resistant in the same vein and the Elrick is a light weight jacket that is doing a lot given that it is a thin 2 layer Storm Bloc fabric. The lightness of the jacket is great as it feels you are hardly wearing it and it would be ideal under a body warmer if you need more insulation on a cold day.
The waist and the cuffs have a hem and cuff with a bit of stretch in them to keep the style of the garment and the heat in.
There are two open pockets on the inside and also 2 on the outside too. The outside ones are fairly subtly hidden, but some zips on them would keep them closed so they don’t brush against your arms during the swing.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
-
-
-
