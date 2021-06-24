9 Reasons To Buy The Latest Issue - NEW LOOK!

The new-look Golf Monthly is packed with the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction, as well as a 30-page Open Championship preview. This month it also includes a FREE 36-page fault fixer supplement as well as an in-depth look at how Phil Mickelson won a Major at 50.

SUBSCRIBE: Check Out The Latest Fantastic Magazine Subscription Deal

1. FREE Make Your Bad Shots Better 36-Page Supplement

Our 36-page fault fixer supplement in association with Ping brings you tee-to-green tips and gear advice to help you turn around your on-course fortunes.

2. Our 30-Page Open Championship Preview

We take an in-depth look at the course and the challengers as well as some famous Royal St George's moments. We also investigate the difficulties of staging a Major Championship during a pandemic.

3. Pure Your Irons

Zane Scotland gives us his insight in to how to perfect your ball striking.

4. Phil Mickelson

Top 25 Coach Keith Wood looks at Phil Mickelson's technique and delves into how he won a Major at 50.

5. Shane Lowry

We hear from the defending Open Champion about his triumph two years ago and what we can expect at Royal St George's.

6. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

7. Greg Norman

We speak to Greg Norman and coach Butch Harmon about the Australian's 1993 Open triumph.

8. The Rules of Golf

Ever had any doubts about the Rules while on the course? Our dedicated section has you covered.

9. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, including the impressive new Dumbarnie Links (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Kevin Murray