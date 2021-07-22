We take a look at which golfers are representing the United States at Tokyo 2020

Who Is On The US Olympic Golf Team?

Golf returns to the Olympics for just the second time since 1904 at Tokyo 2020, with Kasumigaseki Country Club hosting the action.

The United States has maximised it’s quota of four players in both the Men’s and Women’s teams, because all eight players are in the top-15 of the Official World Golf Ranking and Women’s World Golf Rankings.

World No. 2 Dustin Johnson won’t be in attendance in Tokyo though, after withdrawing himself from the Olympics back in March.

So who is on the US Olympic golf team instead?

The Men’s team comprises some of the biggest names in golf, with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau all competing at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the four players in the Women’s team are Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda.

Six of the eight players have won a Major in their career, though every player is hopeful of achieving a medal in Tokyo, at least.

Lexi Thompson is the only survivor of the US team that played in Rio at the 2016 Olympics, where she finished nineteenth.

The United States underperformed somewhat that summer, picking up just one bronze medal in golf through Matt Kuchar.

Nevertheless, the US team is a star-studded line-up with genuine, rather than hopeful, medal prospects.

To intensify their confidence, Collin Morikawa won The Open in July, while Nelly Korda picked up the Women’s PGA Championship, the most recent Major on the women’s circuit.

US Olympic Golf Team

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa is currently excelling in golf having managed two Major wins at just 24-years-old – the 2020 PGA Championship, and the 2021 Open Championship, winning both on his debut.

The American has a further three PGA Tour wins to his name, and he began his PGA Tour career by making 22 consecutive cuts, a feat surpassed only by Tiger Woods’ 25-cut streak.

Following his victory at The Open, Morikawa climbed to his highest position of third on the OWGR.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is an incredibly successful player who is a 14-time PGA Tour winner – his most notable win the 2017 PGA Championship.

He currently occupies fourth in the OWGR, but earned the PGA Player of the Year in both 2017 and 2020 after his impressive seasons.

Xander Schauffele

Schauffele is largely a consistent golfer that has managed four PGA Tour victories in his career.

Despite not having won a Major yet, Schauffele’s nine top-ten finishes in Majors suggests that it is only a matter of time before the 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year picks up his first.

Currently sitting fifth in the OWGR, Schauffele has been in the top-ten for the whole of 2021, and reached fourth, his highest ever position, for a brief period in the season.

Bryson DeChambeau

Renowned for his incredibly long drives, DeChambeau is also an emotional golfer who has impressed in recent years.

The American has eight PGA Tour wins to his name, including the 2020 US Open, his only Major thus far.

Closely following his three team-mates in the OWGR in sixth, like his compatriots DeChambeau has been ranked in the top-ten for the majority of the season.

Nelly Korda

22-year-old Nelly Korda is perhaps the most promising player in the United States Olympic team, and she could still play in many more Games should she wish to in the future.

She already has six LPGA Tour wins to her name, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship, plus a Solheim Cup appearance in 2019.

Korda also tops the Women’s World Golf Rankings heading into the Olympics.

Danielle Kang

Kang is perhaps one of the more experienced members of the US Olympic team, despite only being 28-years-old.

She joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and has five wins to her name, including the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship.

Kang has also appeared in two Solheim Cups, winning the trophy in 2017 before losing in 2019.

Lexi Thompson

Thompson has been playing professional golf for over a decade now, and is still only 26-years-old, after she turned professional when just 15.

At age 12 she became the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the US Women’s Open, and at 16-years-old she set a new record as the youngest-ever winner of an LPGA tournament.

She has since won 11 times overall on the LPGA Tour, including the formerly known Major the Kraft Nabisco Championship in 2014.

Thompson has appeared in four Solheim Cups, winning in both 2015 and 2017 but losing in 2013 and 2019.

Jessica Korda

Six years the senior of Nelly, Jessica Korda is the World No. 1’s older sister and ranked 13th in the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Korda has won six times on the LPGA Tour during her career, with her most recent win coming in January 2021 at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

While she is still awaiting her first Major win, Korda appeared for America at both the 2013 and 2019 Solheim Cup.

