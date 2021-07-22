The Women's golf event at the Olympics will follow two days after the Men's event.

When Does The Olympics Golf Start?

Golf returns to the Olympics for just the second time since 1904 at Tokyo 2020, with Kasumigaseki Country Club hosting the action.

60-player fields will make up both the Men’s and Women’s competitions, which will be played, as usual, across four days.

But when does golf at the Olympics actually start?

Well, the Men’s competition tees off first at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday 29 July at 7:30am Japan Standard Time (11:30pm BST, 6:30pm ET), which will continue until the final day of action on Sunday 1 August.

An interlude of two days will follow the conclusion of the Men’s final day at the Olympics, before the Women’s competition begins on Wednesday 4 August.

Just like the Men’s competition, the Women will play from 7:30am Japan Standard Time from 4 August until Saturday 7 August.

The BBC in the UK will broadcast both the Men’s and Women’s events, as will NBC’s Golf Channel in the United States.

Women’s gold medal winner from Rio 2016 Inbee Park will defend her title five years on from her victory, while silver medallist Lydia Ko and bronze medallist Shanshan Feng are both competing in Tokyo too.

However, none of the medallists from the Men’s competition five years ago in Rio are playing this time around, with Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and Matt Kuchar all failing to qualify.

Both World No. 1’s, Jon Rahm and Nelly Korda, will be competing in Tokyo though.

The United States have filled their maximum quota of four players for both the Men’s and Women’s competitions, which South Korea have also managed to ascertain in their Women’s team.

Football and baseball have both started their Olympic tournaments, which began on 21 July – two days before the opening ceremony at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The games conclude on August 8, after more than two weeks of elite sporting athletes compete for gold medals.