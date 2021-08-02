Make sure you know all the details on how to watch the golf coverage at the Olympic Games.

Olympic Games Golf TV Coverage 2021

Inbee Park will defend her Olympic gold medal from the 2016 Games this week but she will have to beat a star-studded field that includes Major winners and several former world number one players, as well as current number one Nelly Korda.

Given the quality of the field and the awesome Kasumigaseki Country Club, you’d be mad to miss any of it.

Below are all the TV coverage details to make sure you miss none of the action.

The Olympics will be shown on a variety of channels around the world but two of the most important are the BBC (UK) and NBC (US).

If you find yourself away from home but still want to continue to watch the Olympics, on the BBC for example, then a VPN could be the way to go.

That way you will have access to the event anywhere in the world.

BBC Olympic Games Golf Coverage

Across all the events at the Olympic there will be live coverage on BBC One every day, starting at midnight and normally running until around 9pm.

BBC Two will then show a daily highlights show from 9-10pm.

If you want to watch a sport that isn’t currently showing on BBC One you can stream various options on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The BBC is set to cover over 350 hours of uninterrupted coverage live.

Eurosport Olympic Games Coverage

Alternatively you can watch the Olympics through Eurosport via Amazon Prime.

Eurosport has live coverage, highlights and special wrap up shows called Tokyo Today so you can get your Olympic fix easily.

Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which means you can see a whole host of events from Tokyo and there are other perks too such as Amazon Prime Video and next day delivery.

After the 30-day free trial is up the rate goes to £7.99 a month.

Olympic Games Golf Coverage In The US

Live TV Coverage is on NBC’s Golf Channel

The platform will televise many hours of coverage for the women’s event. (All timings here are ET)

Women’s

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise a lot of the golf.

You can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

For more news from the Olympics, check out the Golf Monthly website.