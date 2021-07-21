We look at which golfers are representing Team GB at Tokyo 2020

Who Is On The Team GB Olympic Golf Team?

Golf returns to the Olympics for just the second time since 1904 at Tokyo 2020, with Kasumigaseki Country Club hosting the action.

Last time out in Rio, Team GB bagged a Gold Medal in the golf competition thanks to Justin Rose, who edged out Sweden’s Henrik Stenson.

Rose has not qualified for Tokyo this time out, unfortunately, and neither have his fellow men’s medal winners Stenson and Matt Kuchar.

So, who will be representing Team GB?

Team GB will be represented by Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Five British golfers decided to skip the Olympics, with Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall all opting out of the Games.

Related: The big names missing from the Olympics

All five had their reasons for skipping, which were mainly down to the busy golfing calendar.

Nevertheless, Team GB looks to be a fantastic line-up with genuine medal prospects and all four are over the moon to be representing their country at an Olympics.

Mel Reid is so excited for the “once in a lifetime” opportunity that she even withdrew from the Evian Championship due to complications over traveling to Japan.

Team GB Olympic Golf Team:

Tommy Fleetwood

In Tommy Fleetwood, Team GB has a Race to Dubai champion and five-time European Tour winner.

Fleetwood was also 2nd at both the 2018 US Open and 2019 Open Championship, and has reached a career-high of 9th.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2018, where he won all four of his doubles matches with Francesco Molinari in the team dubbed ‘Moliwood’.

Paul Casey

Casey has been one of England’s finest players over the past two decades.

The 44-year-old has won 15 times on the European Tour and three times on the PGA Tour.

He’s achieved a career-best world ranking of 3rd and only last year recorded his best ever Major finish of T2nd at the PGA Championship.

Related: Men’s Olympic Golf Field

Mel Reid

Reid is another of England’s finest players and is in the form of her life after winning for the first time on the LPGA Tour at last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic.

She has represented Europe in the Solheim Cup on three occasions and is likely to make her fourth outing for Team Europe later this year.

She currently ranks 38th in the world.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is yet to win on the LPGA and LET but has had a successful career since turning professional in 2010.

Her career highlight was finishing 2nd at the Women’s British Open in 2017, one of her five top-10s in Majors.

Shadoff has represented Team Europe three times at the Solheim Cup and has been on the winning side twice.

Her current world ranking is 90th.

Related: Women’s Olympic Golf Field