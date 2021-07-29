Austria's Sepp Straka holds a narrow lead after a low scoring day one at Kasumigaseki Country Club

Sepp Straka Takes Early Olympic Lead For Austria

Austria’s Sepp Straka leads the men’s Olympic golf tournament after a weather-delayed opening round at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The relatively unknown US-based Austrian carded an eight-under-par 63 to lead by one from Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

Play was halted due to lightning mid-way through the round but all 60 players managed to finish in the Tokyo heat.

Leader Sepp Straka ranks 161st in the world and has found some incredible form after coming into the Olympics off the back of three consecutive missed cuts.

The 6’3″ Austrian has played 20 times already this year, with two top-10s on the PGA Tour.

Straka made eight birdies in his bogey-free outing around Kasumigaseki’s East Course as golf returned to the Olympics for only the second time since 1904.

Jazz Janewattananond was also bogey-free in his 64, one clear of Belgium’s Thomas Pieters in third who made four birdies and an eagle two.

Pieters, without a victory since August 2019, holed out on the 11th from 126 yards on his way to a his six-under 65

Thailand’s Janewattananond is a former Asian Tour Order of Merit winner and has 10 wins in his home continent despite only being 25 years of age.

A medal for Jazz in the men’s event would be huge for Thailand, which currently has a golden generation of female golfers including the Jutanugarn sisters, ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit and LET Order of Merit leader Atthaya Thitikul.

The international leaderboard features 11 nations in the top eight and within four strokes of the lead as the tournament looks set to be a very closely-fought contest for gold, silver and bronze.

Team GB’s Paul Casey is one of those inside the top eight at four-under-par, with Tommy Fleetwood three back at one-under after a double bogey at the 18th hole.

The top Americans so far are Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed at three-under, with Reed carding a fine 68 despite only arriving in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon after replacing Bryson DeChambeau.

Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama is at two-under alongside four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and Champion Golfer of the Year Collin Morikawa, who was favourite for gold leading into the event.