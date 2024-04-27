Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Three

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold a share of the lead at the halfway stage, with a host of other big names in contention too

Action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues on the weekend, with a packed leaderboard and ten teams separated by just one shot at the top.

In a tie for the lead are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who followed up their impressive first-round 61 with a two-under-par 70 on Friday in what is their maiden appearance in the tournament together.

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off alongside Aaron Rai and David Lipsky in the final grouping at 12.35pm local time, with the teams of Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak as well as Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard also tied on -13.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele headline the chasing pack on -12 after their impressive round of 67 in Friday's foursomes. The two Americans will tee off alongside Canadian duo Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin at 11.56am.

Elsewhere, the English team of Callum Tarren and David Skins - also sat on -12 - will look to build on their impressive first two days alongside former US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and his partner Ryan Palmer. 

Here are the tee times for the third round of the Zurich Classic.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round One

Format: Four-ball

ET (BST)

  • 8.14am (1.14pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley, Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman
  • 8.27am (1.27pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway
  • 8.40am (1.40pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
  • 8.53am (1.53pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox
  • 9.06am (2.06pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup
  • 9.19am (2.19pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
  • 9.32am (2.32pm): Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox
  • 9.45am (2.45pm): Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson
  • 10.05am (3.05pm): Kevin Yu/CT Pan, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
  • 10.18am (3.18m): Dylan Wu/Justin Lower, Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair
  • 10.31am (3.31pm): KH Lee/Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick
  • 10.44am (3.44pm): Zac Blair/Marty Fishburn, Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman
  • 10.57am (3.57pm): Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire
  • 11.10am (4.10pm): Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman
  • 11.23am (4.23pm): Harry Hall/Scott Piercy, Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen
  • 11.43am (4.43pm): Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith, Luke List/Henrik Norlander
  • 11.56am (4.56pm): Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
  • 12.09pm (5.09pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer
  • 12.22pm (5.22pm): Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard
  • 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai/David Lipsky, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

All times ET

Saturday 27 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 27 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

