Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Three

Action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans continues on the weekend, with a packed leaderboard and ten teams separated by just one shot at the top.

In a tie for the lead are Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry who followed up their impressive first-round 61 with a two-under-par 70 on Friday in what is their maiden appearance in the tournament together.

McIlroy and Lowry will tee off alongside Aaron Rai and David Lipsky in the final grouping at 12.35pm local time, with the teams of Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak as well as Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard also tied on -13.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele headline the chasing pack on -12 after their impressive round of 67 in Friday's foursomes. The two Americans will tee off alongside Canadian duo Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin at 11.56am.

Elsewhere, the English team of Callum Tarren and David Skins - also sat on -12 - will look to build on their impressive first two days alongside former US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and his partner Ryan Palmer.

Here are the tee times for the third round of the Zurich Classic.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round One

Format: Four-ball

ET (BST)

8.14am (1.14pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley, Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman

Nick Hardy/Davis Riley, Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman 8.27am (1.27pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo, Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway 8.40am (1.40pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos, Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker 8.53am (1.53pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati/Russell Knox 9.06am (2.06pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup

Brandon Wu/James Nicholas, Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup 9.19am (2.19pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 9.32am (2.32pm): Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox

Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox 9.45am (2.45pm): Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson

Doug Ghim/Chan Kim, Matt Wallace/Thorbjorn Oleson 10.05am (3.05pm): Kevin Yu/CT Pan, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon

Kevin Yu/CT Pan, Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon 10.18am (3.18m): Dylan Wu/Justin Lower, Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair

Dylan Wu/Justin Lower, Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair 10.31am (3.31pm): KH Lee/Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

KH Lee/Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick 10.44am (3.44pm): Zac Blair/Marty Fishburn, Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman

Zac Blair/Marty Fishburn, Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman 10.57am (3.57pm): Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire

Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney, Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire 11.10am (4.10pm): Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman

Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre, Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman 11.23am (4.23pm): Harry Hall/Scott Piercy, Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen

Harry Hall/Scott Piercy, Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen 11.43am (4.43pm): Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith, Luke List/Henrik Norlander 11.56am (4.56pm): Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 12.09pm (5.09pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer

Callum Tarren/David Skinns, Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer 12.22pm (5.22pm): Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard

Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard 12.35pm (5.35pm): Aaron Rai/David Lipsky, Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

All times ET

Saturday 27 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 27 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)