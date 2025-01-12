YouTube Star Grant Horvat Follows Tiger Woods Video With Rory McIlroy Collab

Social media star Grant Horvat has revealed a content collaboration with Rory McIlroy.

The golf influencer, who has close to a million YouTube subscribers, made the announcement via his Instagram stories, which was shared on X by NUCLRGOLF. Horvat posted an image with his arm round McIlroy's shoulder and the message “Tomorrow 12pm est @rorymcilroy.”

🚨⛳️🏌🏻‍♂️#NEW: YouTube golf star Grant Horvat announces an upcoming content collaboration with Rory McIlroy. The video is set to drop tomorrow at 12 PM ET, on @GrantHorvatGolf channel. @TrackingRory pic.twitter.com/45hJoMBjGcJanuary 12, 2025

The four-time Major winner is just the latest in a string of high-profile players to have collaborated with the influencer.

In recent months alone, Horvat has linked up with the likes of LIV golfers Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm and PGA Tour stars Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau. In each, Horvat has challenged the professional to a round, hoping to beat them when he begins five-under par.

In November, Horvat also released a video with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, which revealed the pair were launching a 2v2 series in January where they would compete against other celebrities and professionals. In the humorous video, the duo revealed McIlroy was their favorite player.

While we will have to wait until Monday for further details on Horvat’s link-up with McIlroy, it is almost certain to be a big hit, with Horvat's videos with professionals regularly attracting comfortably above a million views.

Horvat’s tease of his collaboration with McIlroy is the latest in a whirlwind start to the year for the 26-year-old. Earlier in the month, he released a video where he was given a golf lesson by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Away from the course, he has also been in the news after announcing he had taken an ownership deal in Finnish golf club brand Takomo Golf. As part of that deal, it was revealed he would use their irons and wedges. Days later, fellow YouTubers The Bryan Bros joined him by signing an ownership deal with the manufacturer.