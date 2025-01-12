YouTube Star Grant Horvat Follows Tiger Woods Video With Rory McIlroy Collab

The social media star revealed the link-up on Instagram stories, with further details expected on Monday

Grant Horvat stands beside Rory McIlroy
Grant Horvat has teased a collaboration with Rory McIlroy
Social media star Grant Horvat has revealed a content collaboration with Rory McIlroy.

The golf influencer, who has close to a million YouTube subscribers, made the announcement via his Instagram stories, which was shared on X by NUCLRGOLF. Horvat posted an image with his arm round McIlroy's shoulder and the message “Tomorrow 12pm est @rorymcilroy.”

The four-time Major winner is just the latest in a string of high-profile players to have collaborated with the influencer.

In recent months alone, Horvat has linked up with the likes of LIV golfers Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm and PGA Tour stars Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau. In each, Horvat has challenged the professional to a round, hoping to beat them when he begins five-under par.

In November, Horvat also released a video with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, which revealed the pair were launching a 2v2 series in January where they would compete against other celebrities and professionals. In the humorous video, the duo revealed McIlroy was their favorite player.

While we will have to wait until Monday for further details on Horvat’s link-up with McIlroy, it is almost certain to be a big hit, with Horvat's videos with professionals regularly attracting comfortably above a million views.

Horvat’s tease of his collaboration with McIlroy is the latest in a whirlwind start to the year for the 26-year-old. Earlier in the month, he released a video where he was given a golf lesson by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

Away from the course, he has also been in the news after announcing he had taken an ownership deal in Finnish golf club brand Takomo Golf. As part of that deal, it was revealed he would use their irons and wedges. Days later, fellow YouTubers The Bryan Bros joined him by signing an ownership deal with the manufacturer.

News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

