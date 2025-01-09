Bryan Bros Join Grant Horvat In Takomo Ownership Deals

Finnish club manufacturer Takomo Golf is going all-in on the social media scene after adding the Bryan Brothers to Grant Horvat as shareholders of the company as well as brand ambassadors.

Horvat had already announced that he would be playing Takomo irons and wedges as well as becoming an owner of the company, and he'll now be joined by fellow star golf content creators the Bryan Bros.

PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan has been playing Takomo irons for a year, and now he and brother George have cemented their partnership to use the Finnish brands clubs in all of the future content they create as well as in competition.

And what's more, Takomo has copied the innovative move they made with Horvat in also welcoming the Bryans as company shareholers.

"As shareholders in Takomo Golf, these creators aim to champion the brand through their social channels, continue to engage their audiences, and inspire new, current and returning golfers along the way," Takomo Golf said in a statement.

It's a bold strategy but one that will certainly give two of the biggest golfing YouTube channels more reason to showcase the Takomo brand that they may have under just a regular sponsorship agreement.

The Bryan Bros currently have 505,000 subscribers on YouTube with Horvat closing in on a million with 991,000 - and it's that huge audience that Takomo is hoping to tap into.

“After a very successful competitive year using Takomos, I am excited to continue to represent a brand committed to high quality and accessibility,” said Wesley Bryan - who will also continue to work with the manufacturer in developing new product lines.

Takomo added that Wesley Bryan had consulted on its "next generation of wedges" that are due to be released into the market later in 2025.

It is the "growing brand recognition and the wider reach of Grant and the Bryan Bros" that Takomo hopes to take advantage of though, to help it "further able to execute its mission of giving golfers a new way to get into, and thrive in, the game" as the company seems switched-on to the changing way younger golfers especially get into the game.

“Golf is evolving,” added Takomo Golf CEO Sebastian Haapahovi. “The way people engage with the game, get introduced to it and even buy their clubs is changing.

"Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros have been at the forefront of this transformation, bringing new energy and accessibility to golf.

"We’re thrilled to have them as part of the Takomo family as we continue our journey to offer golfers a new way to play the game.”

PGA Tour golfer Michael Kim called for Jay Monahan's organisation to "wake up" get more involved golf content creators after Horvat's announcement of his video with Tiger Woods, and it has announced a Creator Series of events for 2025.

And it seems that Takomo is also on board with the new growing trend, and is hoping to harness that online star power to the max with these ownership deals.