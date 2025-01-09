Bryan Bros Join Grant Horvat In Takomo Ownership Deals
The Bryan Bros have joined fellow content creator Grant Horvat in taking up an ownership deal with Finnish club maufacturer Takomo
Finnish club manufacturer Takomo Golf is going all-in on the social media scene after adding the Bryan Brothers to Grant Horvat as shareholders of the company as well as brand ambassadors.
Horvat had already announced that he would be playing Takomo irons and wedges as well as becoming an owner of the company, and he'll now be joined by fellow star golf content creators the Bryan Bros.
PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan has been playing Takomo irons for a year, and now he and brother George have cemented their partnership to use the Finnish brands clubs in all of the future content they create as well as in competition.
And what's more, Takomo has copied the innovative move they made with Horvat in also welcoming the Bryans as company shareholers.
"As shareholders in Takomo Golf, these creators aim to champion the brand through their social channels, continue to engage their audiences, and inspire new, current and returning golfers along the way," Takomo Golf said in a statement.
It's a bold strategy but one that will certainly give two of the biggest golfing YouTube channels more reason to showcase the Takomo brand that they may have under just a regular sponsorship agreement.
The Bryan Bros currently have 505,000 subscribers on YouTube with Horvat closing in on a million with 991,000 - and it's that huge audience that Takomo is hoping to tap into.
“After a very successful competitive year using Takomos, I am excited to continue to represent a brand committed to high quality and accessibility,” said Wesley Bryan - who will also continue to work with the manufacturer in developing new product lines.
A post shared by Bryan Bros Golf (@bryanbrosgolf)
A photo posted by on
Takomo added that Wesley Bryan had consulted on its "next generation of wedges" that are due to be released into the market later in 2025.
It is the "growing brand recognition and the wider reach of Grant and the Bryan Bros" that Takomo hopes to take advantage of though, to help it "further able to execute its mission of giving golfers a new way to get into, and thrive in, the game" as the company seems switched-on to the changing way younger golfers especially get into the game.
“Golf is evolving,” added Takomo Golf CEO Sebastian Haapahovi. “The way people engage with the game, get introduced to it and even buy their clubs is changing.
"Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros have been at the forefront of this transformation, bringing new energy and accessibility to golf.
"We’re thrilled to have them as part of the Takomo family as we continue our journey to offer golfers a new way to play the game.”
PGA Tour golfer Michael Kim called for Jay Monahan's organisation to "wake up" get more involved golf content creators after Horvat's announcement of his video with Tiger Woods, and it has announced a Creator Series of events for 2025.
And it seems that Takomo is also on board with the new growing trend, and is hoping to harness that online star power to the max with these ownership deals.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
