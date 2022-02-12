'You Wonder Why Guys Are Wanting To Jump Ship' - Charley Hoffman Blasts PGA Tour

Despite making the cut by one shot at the event in Phoenix, the four-time PGA Tour champion was not best pleased as he left TPC Scottsdale on Friday, after a rules incident on the 13th hole put the American in a rather foul mood.

Hoffman, who hasn't won the PGA Tour since 2016, had been level as he came to the par-5. However, after finding the drink with his tee shot, his penalty drop also rolled back into the water, leading to an eventful double-bogey.

Following his second round, the 45-year-old took to his Instagram to voice his frustration, as well as launching a scathing attack on the PGA Tour. You can check out the post below:

A post shared by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman) A photo posted by on

In the post, Hoffman wrote: "What a joke @usga @pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass. Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usga had changed that rule. I was wrong.

"Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book. It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all. You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies."

Hoffman, funnily enough, is actually a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Hoffman was dropping on the side of the hill, we don't know... However, regularly tagging the USGA and PGA Tour isn't going to do him any favours with the governing bodies and Tour. Neither will stating: "You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour", which seems to be implying that players' interest in joining the breakaway Saudi Golf League is very real.

It may also be worth noting that Hoffman tagged a number of golfing media outlets after his tirade, one of them being the Saudi International page... Also, if you were to look into the comments, you also see that Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have responded to Hoffman's post, with DeChambeau stating 'Agree wholeheartedly @charleyhoffman' and Mickelson simply posting 'I feel ya.'

In the last few weeks, DeChambeau has reportedly been offered $240 million! to be the face of the new Saudi Golf League, whilst Mickelson has also hit back at the PGA Tour, saying that their greed over media rights is "beyond obnoxious."