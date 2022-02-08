Waste Management Phoenix Open Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At TPC Scottsdale

The PGA Tour moves to Arizona this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs

2022 Phoenix Open
The PGA Tour moves from California to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Brooks Koepka returns to defend his title. He and Hideki Matsuyama have the opportunity to join Phil Mickelson, Mark Calcavecchia, Gene Littler and Arnold Palmer as three-time winners of the tournament.

Last year’s tournament was severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions but this year, the on-site fan experience will be back to its best. The Stadium Course will once again be rocking at full capacity and fans will be able to immerse themselves in the drama as it unfolds in the rowdy amphitheatre that is the par three-16th. Sunday’s action will serve as a fitting entrée to the Super Bowl, where Cincinnati Bengals face off against Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

Jordan Spieth, fresh from his second place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was the 54-hole co-leader last year after an explosive 61 in the third round. His iron and approach play looked back to its blistering best at Pebble Beach and will be well fancied to go one better this week. Daniel Berger returns after withdrawing from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a back injury. Three of the top four in the Official World Golf Ranking are in action, with Rahm (1), Hovland (3) and Cantlay (4) all taking part. It is also Cantlay’s first-appearance in Phoenix.

Tony Finau Phoenix Open

With a star-studded field on offer at a venue which has given us so many dramatic endings, there is also an enormous tournament purse of $8.2 million, up $900k from last year. The winner will pocket a healthy $1.47 million for his efforts, as well as a place in the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship if not already exempt.

Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below:

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,476,000
2nd$893,800
3rd$565,800
4th$401,800
5th$336,200
6th$297,250
7th$276,750
8th$256,250
9th$239,850
10th$223,450
11th$207,050
12th$190,650
13th$174,250
14th$157,850
15th$149,650
16th$141,450
17th$133,250
18th$125,050
19th$116,850
20th$108,650
21st$100,450
22nd$92,250
23rd$85,690
24th$79,130
25th$72,570
26th$66,010
27th$63,550
28th$61,090
29th$58,630
30th$56,170
31st$53,710
32nd$51,250
33rd$48,790
34th$46,740
35th$44,690
36th$42,640
37th$40,590
38th$38,950
39th$37,310
40th$35,670
41st$34,030
42nd$32,390
43rd$30,750
44th$29,110
45th$27,470
46th$25,830
47th$24,190
48th$22,878
49th$21,730
50th$21,074
51st$20,582
52nd$20,090
53rd$19,762
54th$19,434
55th$19,270
56th$19,106
57th$18,942
58th$18,778
59th$18,614
60th$18,450
61st$18,286
62nd$18,122
63rd$17,958
64th$17,794
65th$17,630

WHO WON THE 2021 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN?

Brooks Koepka shot a final round 65 (-6), that included a chip in eagle at the drivable 17th, to secure a one-shot victory over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Xander Schauffele. 

Jordan Spieth fired himself into contention with a third round 61, only to fade away with a final round 72 and ultimately finishing in a tie for fourth.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN?

We are blessed with a strong field this week, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas all taking part.

