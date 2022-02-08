Waste Management Phoenix Open Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At TPC Scottsdale

The PGA Tour moves from California to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Brooks Koepka returns to defend his title. He and Hideki Matsuyama have the opportunity to join Phil Mickelson, Mark Calcavecchia, Gene Littler and Arnold Palmer as three-time winners of the tournament.

Last year’s tournament was severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions but this year, the on-site fan experience will be back to its best. The Stadium Course will once again be rocking at full capacity and fans will be able to immerse themselves in the drama as it unfolds in the rowdy amphitheatre that is the par three-16th. Sunday’s action will serve as a fitting entrée to the Super Bowl, where Cincinnati Bengals face off against Los Angeles Rams in L.A.

Jordan Spieth, fresh from his second place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was the 54-hole co-leader last year after an explosive 61 in the third round. His iron and approach play looked back to its blistering best at Pebble Beach and will be well fancied to go one better this week. Daniel Berger returns after withdrawing from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a back injury. Three of the top four in the Official World Golf Ranking are in action, with Rahm (1), Hovland (3) and Cantlay (4) all taking part. It is also Cantlay’s first-appearance in Phoenix.

With a star-studded field on offer at a venue which has given us so many dramatic endings, there is also an enormous tournament purse of $8.2 million, up $900k from last year. The winner will pocket a healthy $1.47 million for his efforts, as well as a place in the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship if not already exempt.

Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below:

Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630

