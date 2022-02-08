Waste Management Phoenix Open Prize Money - What's Up For Grabs At TPC Scottsdale
The PGA Tour moves to Arizona this week, with a hefty tournament purse up for grabs
The PGA Tour moves from California to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Brooks Koepka returns to defend his title. He and Hideki Matsuyama have the opportunity to join Phil Mickelson, Mark Calcavecchia, Gene Littler and Arnold Palmer as three-time winners of the tournament.
Last year’s tournament was severely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions but this year, the on-site fan experience will be back to its best. The Stadium Course will once again be rocking at full capacity and fans will be able to immerse themselves in the drama as it unfolds in the rowdy amphitheatre that is the par three-16th. Sunday’s action will serve as a fitting entrée to the Super Bowl, where Cincinnati Bengals face off against Los Angeles Rams in L.A.
Jordan Spieth, fresh from his second place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, was the 54-hole co-leader last year after an explosive 61 in the third round. His iron and approach play looked back to its blistering best at Pebble Beach and will be well fancied to go one better this week. Daniel Berger returns after withdrawing from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a back injury. Three of the top four in the Official World Golf Ranking are in action, with Rahm (1), Hovland (3) and Cantlay (4) all taking part. It is also Cantlay’s first-appearance in Phoenix.
With a star-studded field on offer at a venue which has given us so many dramatic endings, there is also an enormous tournament purse of $8.2 million, up $900k from last year. The winner will pocket a healthy $1.47 million for his efforts, as well as a place in the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship if not already exempt.
Check out the full tournament prize money breakdown below:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,476,000
|2nd
|$893,800
|3rd
|$565,800
|4th
|$401,800
|5th
|$336,200
|6th
|$297,250
|7th
|$276,750
|8th
|$256,250
|9th
|$239,850
|10th
|$223,450
|11th
|$207,050
|12th
|$190,650
|13th
|$174,250
|14th
|$157,850
|15th
|$149,650
|16th
|$141,450
|17th
|$133,250
|18th
|$125,050
|19th
|$116,850
|20th
|$108,650
|21st
|$100,450
|22nd
|$92,250
|23rd
|$85,690
|24th
|$79,130
|25th
|$72,570
|26th
|$66,010
|27th
|$63,550
|28th
|$61,090
|29th
|$58,630
|30th
|$56,170
|31st
|$53,710
|32nd
|$51,250
|33rd
|$48,790
|34th
|$46,740
|35th
|$44,690
|36th
|$42,640
|37th
|$40,590
|38th
|$38,950
|39th
|$37,310
|40th
|$35,670
|41st
|$34,030
|42nd
|$32,390
|43rd
|$30,750
|44th
|$29,110
|45th
|$27,470
|46th
|$25,830
|47th
|$24,190
|48th
|$22,878
|49th
|$21,730
|50th
|$21,074
|51st
|$20,582
|52nd
|$20,090
|53rd
|$19,762
|54th
|$19,434
|55th
|$19,270
|56th
|$19,106
|57th
|$18,942
|58th
|$18,778
|59th
|$18,614
|60th
|$18,450
|61st
|$18,286
|62nd
|$18,122
|63rd
|$17,958
|64th
|$17,794
|65th
|$17,630
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN?
The tournament purse is $8.2 million, with the winner claiming just over $1.4 million for his efforts. The PGA Tour has seen a huge rise in prize money for the 2021-22 season and this event is no different, with a $900,000 increase from the previous season.
WHO WON THE 2021 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN?
Brooks Koepka shot a final round 65 (-6), that included a chip in eagle at the drivable 17th, to secure a one-shot victory over Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Xander Schauffele.
Jordan Spieth fired himself into contention with a third round 61, only to fade away with a final round 72 and ultimately finishing in a tie for fourth.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN?
We are blessed with a strong field this week, with the likes of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Justin Thomas all taking part.
