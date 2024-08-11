Max Greyserman Endures Chaotic Finish To Miss Out On Wyndham Championship Win
After holing out from 90 yards for an eagle to move four clear at the 13th, Max Greyserman then made a horrendous quadruple bogey eight, as well as a four-putt at the 16th
After carding a four-under-par front nine of 31, it seemed that Max Greyserman was on-course to claim a first PGA Tour title, with the American two shots clear of a congested leaderboard at the Wyndham Championship midway through the final round.
Playing the hardest section of the golf course, Greyserman narrowly missed a birdie chance at the 10th as a classy up-and-down at the 11th was followed by a steady par at the 12th.
He looked in control and, at the par 4 13th after finding the fairway, it seemed that the killer blow was dealt, as Greyserman fired his 90-yard wedge shot past the flag and spun it in to the middle of the cup for an unlikely eagle. In that one moment, the 29-year-old's lead went from two to four!
The lead was comfortable and, after a second eagle of the round, it seemed that the trophy was heading the way of Greyserman. That was until a pivotal moment at the very next hole!
Waiting on the tee, a common theme throughout the final round, the American pushed his tee shot right and, after making contact with the cart path, the ball finished out of bounds by a number of feet.
Reloading, his next tee shot finished in the thick rough and, inexcusably, Greyserman then put his fourth shot into the bunker, some 50-yards short of the green. His pain wasn't over though as, with his fifth, he still hadn't found the green, with his chip shot then running some eight-feet by the flag.
Needing to hole the putt for a triple bogey and to keep his advantage intact, Greyserman missed on the low side, with a quadruple bogey eight meaning he went from four shots clear to a share of the lead with Aaron Rai in minutes!
Not done there, Greyserman did birdie the 15th to move back ahead by one, but a four-putt at the par 3 16th meant he trailed Rai by one for the very first time. What's more, his error was compounded further by the Englishman, who then birdied the 18th to sit two clear, with Greyserman unable to eagle the last to force a playoff.
