This Tour Pro Was Seven Under Through 11 Holes And Leading… An Hour Later, He Was Level Par And 29th
Martin Couvra experienced the extreme highs and crushing lows of the game within the space of an hour in the third round of the Austrian Alpine Open
After 11 holes of his third round at the Austrian Alpine Open, there’s a good chance Martin Couvra was allowing the occasional thought of a second DP World Tour win in three starts to enter his mind.
That’s because the Turkish Airlines Open champion had a stunning start to Moving Day, with a bogey-free opening 11 holes that included seven birdies to take the lead. With just seven holes remaining, he must have been confident of continuing that exceptional form to cement his place at the top of the leaderboard with just one round to play.
Unfortunately for the Frenchman, golf doesn’t always work like that, as he found to his cost, with his chances dramatically hampered in a disastrous run of holes over the next hour.
The warning signs were there off the tee at the par-4 12th when he went out of bounds. With a penalty incurred, it was already a case of damage limitation, but after making it onto the green with his fifth, he needed two further putts for a triple bogey to temper any dreams he may have had of establishing a commanding lead at the end of the day.
What an absolutely bonkers round from Martin Couvra. Plays the first 11 holes in -7 to take the solo lead. Then plays his next five holes in +7 to slide back into a tie for 29th 🎢 pic.twitter.com/vWQ78QG3WPMay 31, 2025
That seemed to rattle the 22-year-old, who then proceeded to bogey the next four holes as the great work over the first 11 holes was completely undone to leave him languishing in 29th. He then arrested the slide with a par at the 17th before salvaging something from the round with his eighth birdie of the day at the 18th to finish with a one under 69.
All is not quite lost for Couvra, as he heads into Sunday’s action in a respectable tie for 19th. However, with nine shots to claw back on overnight leader Marcel Schneider, the chances are he will not only need to rediscover the form of Saturday's opening 11 holes but also rely on a slip-up from others to haul himself back into contention for his second DP World Tour title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rory McIlroy To Headline RBC Canadian Open 2025 Field
McIlroy will tee it up as the favorite in Canada, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg and defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, making an appearance the week before the US Open
-
Hinako Shibuno Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Major Winner
Hinako Shibuno excelled in several sports before dedicating herself to golf, and since then, she has achieved huge success
-
Austrian Alpine Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The Austrian Alpine Open returns to the DP World Tour schedule for the first time in four years, where an eye-catching payout is on offer
-
Where Does This Tour Pro's Mammoth Final Round Comeback Rank In Terms Of Golf's Largest Ever
Kristoffer Reitan fired a nine-under-par course record of 62 at Rinkven International Golf Club, overcoming a nine shot deficit in the process
-
Kristoffer Reitan Wins Soudal Open In Playoff After Overcoming Nine-Stroke Deficit Via Course Record On Stunning Final Day
Norway's Kristoffer Reitan broke the course record at Rinkven International and then won his first DP World Tour title in a playoff at the Soudal Open
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed For First Ever Start In India
The Masters champion will headline the DP World India Championship in October
-
Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters is in his homeland for the event at Belgium's Rinkven International Golf Club, where a record purse is on offer
-
'I Just Feel Like I've Been Going Through Hell' - Resurgent Ex-Ryder Cup Pro Opens Up On 'Horrendous' Struggles With Form And Mental Health
After finishing T7 at the Turkish Airlines Open, Chris Wood opened up on his struggles both on and off the course that began in 2019
-
French Prodigy Martin Couvra Wins Maiden Title As A Pro Thanks To Inspired Final Round In Turkey
22-year-old Frenchman, Martin Couvra galloped towards his first win as a pro after carding nine birdies during round four at the Turkish Airlines Open
-
Why Pros Will Be Hitting Off A Villa Roof At This Week's Turkish Airlines Open
A unique tee-box placement is once again in play this week as the Turkish Airlines Open returns to the DP World Tour calendar for the first time since 2019