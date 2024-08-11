It's safe to say that the Wyndham Championship has been an eventful tournament, with no play taking place on Thursday following the actions of Tropical Storm Debby.

Playing catch up, there were further delays on Friday, with the second round eventually finishing on Sunday morning at 7.30am local. From there, the groups remained the same for both the third and final rounds, which are set to be completed on Sunday.

To add further drama, it's not just a win in North Carolina that players are vying for, as some individuals look to lock up their spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs, which take place the week after the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship.

There are plenty of stories developing, with one of those involving PGA Tour veteran, Matt Kuchar, who must win the event to get himself into the top 70 cut off. Certainly, with the American leading going into the back nine of the third round, he is in a great position to do so, as he hopes to continue his streak of finishing inside the FedEx Cup playoff places alive.

Along with Kuchar, Cameron Young is also in the mix, again, as the 27-year-old hopes to finally get over the line and win a PGA Tour title. Along with Young, amateur Luke Clanton fired an eight-under-par third round 62 to sit at 13-under and well in contention, as he hopes to add his name to an exclusive list of amateurs who have won PGA Tour titles.

Below are the full tee times for the final round of the Wyndham Championship:

Wyndham Championship Final Round Tee Times

1ST TEE - EDT/GMT

1.20pm (6.20pm): Victor Perez, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

1.30pm (6.30pm): Matti Schmid, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

1.40pm (6.40pm): Davis Riley, Zach Johnson, Joel Dahmen

1.50pm (6.50pm): Andrew Novak, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

2.00pm (7.00pm): Kevin Tway, Chris Gotterup, Doug Ghim

2.10pm (7.10pm): Ben Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Ryo Hisatsune

2.20pm (7.20pm): Keegan Bradley, Adam Svensson, Martin Trainer

2.30pm (7.30pm): Brendon Todd, Davis Thompson, Adam Hadwin

2.40pm (7.40pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Charley Hoffman, Trace Crowe

2.50pm (7.50pm): Beau Hossler, Justin Suh, Patrick Rodgers

3.00pm (8.00pm): Cameron Young, Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel

3.10pm (8.10pm): Matt Kuchar, Chad Ramey, Max Greyserman

10TH TEE - EDT/GMT