'Dangerous And Life-Threatening' Tropical Storm Debby Delays Wyndham Championship First Round
Impending storms have seen tournament organizers take the decision to prevent spectators from attending on Thursday - while the start has been delayed
The opening day of the 2024 Wyndham Championship has been heavily disrupted due to the effects of Storm Debby on America's east coast.
The tropical weather front hit North Carolina days ago but has lingered around for the start of what is the final regular PGA Tour event of the season.
Many players are attempting to make the 70-man playoffs, which begin next week, while several others are trying to retain PGA Tour cards ahead of the 2025 campaign.
High-profile players like Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley are in the field at Sedgefield Country Club - as are 20 golfers who recently competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic golf tournament.
However, while everyone is keen to begin, due to inclement weather and high winds in the area, tournament organizers have already made the decision to suspend the start of play at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina by at least eight hours while spectators will not be allowed on the property at all on Thursday.
The first round of the Wyndham Championship is delayed due to Tropical Storm Debby. The first tee time will not be before 3 p.m. ET Thursday.August 8, 2024
Fans with tickets for Thursday can return on any other day this week and use their original pass to get in.
“This decision was a difficult one for us to make with our partners at the PGA Tour, but everyone’s safety is our top priority,” Tournament Director Bobby Powell said. “The most-recent forecast looks like the storm could clear our area sometime Friday.”
The PGA Tour said that the Wyndham Championship's round one tee times will not begin until 3pm ET at the very earliest, with all tournament facilities closed until further notice.
The tour's official weather forecast said: "The storm is moving into the Greensboro area, with heavy rain and gusty winds expected throughout the day. Rainfall could reach 4 to 6 inches by day's end, with a flash flood warning also in effect for the region."
According to a mass push notification from the National Weather Service, "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
