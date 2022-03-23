Woods' Legendary 'Tiger Slam' Irons Go Up For Auction

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most impressive feats in the history of golf was the Tiger Slam, when, following Tiger Woods’ 2001 Masters win, he held all four Majors and The Players Championship simultaneously. Now, the irons and wedges he used to achieve the astonishing record are up for auction.

Houston businessman Ted Brock has owned the clubs since 2010 and has had them framed and displayed in his office ever since. However, he’s decided the time is right for someone else to enjoy them. Brock paid $57,242 for the clubs 12 years ago, which is likely a small amount compared to what the clubs are expected to fetch now. Golf memorabilia has sold for huge sums. Indeed, just one of Woods’ clubs, a Scotty Cameron Newton 2 putter sold for $393,000 last year.

With interest in Woods still intense, as evidenced by the announcement of his PIP Award win earlier in the month and his recent induction into the World Golf Hall Of Fame, it is expected the clubs will set a new record price for the sale of golf memorabilia. That record currently stands at $682,000, set in 2013 for the sale of the Green Jacket owned by inaugural Masters winner Horton Smith.

Up for grabs in the auction are nine Titleist 681-T irons (2-pitching wedge), two Vokey wedges, a 58-degree wedge and a 60-degree wedge. As to the authenticity of the irons, there’s little doubt they were the clubs Woods used. The clubs come with an affidavit and polygraph results from former Titleist vice president Steve Mata, who originally auctioned the irons. Meanwhile, another former Titleist vice president, Rick Nelson, includes a 2020 affidavit. Finally, the set comes with a Golfweek article from 2000 about Woods’ irons that matches the specs of the ones being auctioned.

Nevertheless, there was some controversy back in 2010 when Woods denied that Mata owned the clubs. However, Mata worked personally with Woods on his Titleist clubs and said he was given them when Woods began using a new set.

And what of Brock on his decision to part with the clubs? He told PGATOUR.com it's because they don't get the exposure they deserve. He said: “I got to enjoy them for 11-12 years. I live a boring life. I don’t entertain a whole lot, so they weren’t getting the eyes on them that they deserve.”

The clubs are up for auction until 9 April - the day before the final round of The Masters.