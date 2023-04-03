Woods And McIlroy Play Masters Practice Round After DeChambeau Confusion

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy went out for a Monday morning practice round at The Masters, but we thought there was a big story brewing after Augusta National briefly displayed Bryson DeChambeau as one of Tiger’s playing partners.

Social media caught alight when it was thought that DeChambeau was playing with Woods – just days after the big-hitting LIV Golf star revealed that the 15-time Major champion had “cut him off” after joining Greg Norman’s tour.

Woods and DeChambeau had previously been friends but golf’s scientist has been frozen out by one of the game’s greatest ever players as their friendship has been a casualty of the divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

As news began to break that DeChambeau was playing alongside Woods, Tom Kim and another staunch LIV critic Fred Couples – many were taken aback and wondering just what was going on among the Azaleas on Monday.

However, it proved to be a false alarm as the mistake was then corrected and it became clear that Woods was playing with fellow PGA Tour defender McIlroy, along with Couples and Kim.

Talk will now turn to whether Tiger and Rory will be paired together for the first two rounds of the 2023 Masters – just as they were for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera earlier this year.

It’d be a bold move by Augusta and in truth not a likely one as two of the biggest draws of the tournament will probably be kept apart in order to maximise TV viewers.

Woods was seen in conversation with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on Sunday though as he started his preparations, and if anyone could have a say about his own pairings then it would be the five-time winner of the Green Jacket.

The 47-year-old went out on the course with just some wedges and a putter on Sunday as he made a low-key start to his preparations – as he needs to conserve as much energy as possible and not trouble that injured leg as much as he possibly can.

For McIlroy, he yet again is bidding to complete the career Grand Slam and also end his Major drought and add to the four he already has in the bank.