Why Two LIV Golfers Are Teeing It Up In Malaysia This Week
Two LIV Golf players are in the field for the IRS Prima Malaysian Open on the Asian Tour this week - here's why
The latest tournament in the Open Qualifying Series takes place this week with the Asian Tour’s IRS Prima Malaysian Open.
That means, as well as the $1m prize fund and world ranking points, there are also places available in this year’s Major at Royal Troon for those who finish in the top three not already exempt.
No one in the field has currently qualified for the tournament, leaving the chance for any of the 150 players to book a place, and two of those teeing it up at the Mines Resort & Golf Club are LIV golfers David Puig and Sam Horsfield.
Spaniard Puig only has one career Major appearance to his name, and he performed encouragingly in it, finishing T39 at last year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
Englishmen Horsfield has considerably more Major experience, with eight starts, including a T67 at the 2021 Open, which was followed by a second appearance at the tournament for the 150th edition at St Andrews. However, on that occasion he missed the cut.
Without a change in the world rankings to allow LIV Golf to offer the points to its players, it will become increasingly difficult for many of its stars to qualify for Majors, particularly those who have never won one.
As a result, it’s not surprising that Puig, who is in the field courtesy of his maiden pro victory at the 2023 International Series Singapore and Horsfeld, who received a tournament invitation, are grabbing the possibility of earning a place at The Open with both hands.
After two events in two weeks to open the LIV Golf League season, the next tournament doesn’t take place until 1 March in Saudi Arabia, meaning the players will also have ample recovery time after their efforts in the Far East.
The tournament is the third of the Open Qualifying Series after last year’s Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open. In the first of those, another LIV golfer, Dean Burmester, booked his place at Royal Troon with a win, along with Darren Fichardt and Dan Bradbury.
A week later, another player from the circuit, Joaquin Niemann, won in Australia to book his place at The Open, along with Rikuya Hoshino and Adam Scott.
By Sunday evening, both Puig and Horsfield will hoping they have been added to the list for the 152nd edition of the Major, which will be held between 18 and 21 July.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
When Can I Buy Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Clothing... And How Much Will It Cost?
Tiger Woods' new apparel brand is now live and here's when you can get your hands on it!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Keegan Bradley What's In The Bag? 2024 Update
Here are the clubs the former PGA champion has in the bag for the 2024 season
By Michael Weston Published
-
Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour action in a strong group for the opening two rounds at Riviera Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand
Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red with TaylorMade, and it has had a mixed response across social media
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tiger Woods Teases New Apparel Line On Social Media
The 15-time Major winner dropped yet another hint on his potential new apparel line, with an announcement seemingly set for Monday
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Justin Thomas Makes Putter Switch Between Rounds At WM Phoenix Open
Following a poor performance on the greens during round one of the WM Phoenix Open, Thomas made a putter switch to much avail
By Matt Cradock Published
-
From 'Dead In The Water' To 'Let Them Come Back' - What Rory McIlroy Has Said About LIV Golf Since The Rival Tour's Inception
Rory McIlroy has been an ardent critic of LIV since its inception in 2022 - here's a timeline of some of his comments about the Saudi-backed circuit
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Tour Reveals Key Details About $930m Player Equity Grants
The PGA Tour will divvy out equity in the new for-profit enterprise based on four distinct categories
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'When They Slap You With A Large Amount Of Money In Your Face, Your Feelings Do Change' - Jon Rahm Opens Up On LIV Golf Move
Jon Rahm admitted money was one of the many factors in his decision to join the LIV Golf League as he opened up on the move in an interview with Golf.com's Dylan Dethier
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Party Hole To Return At This Week’s Las Vegas Debut
After similar efforts at Adelaide and Chicago, the par 3 eighth at Las Vegas Country Club will become LIV Golf’s latest party hole
By Mike Hall Published