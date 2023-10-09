LIV Golfer Claims Maiden Pro Victory At International Series Singapore
Torque GC player David Puig won the Asian Tour event by five shots to claim his first professional victory
LIV Golf player David Puig has claimed his first professional win in the International Series Singapore on the Asian Tour.
The Spaniard led by three after his eight-under opening round of 64, and he strengthened his grip on the tournament over the following two days. At the end of the second round, his lead had increased to six, and the gap became nine following his second successive 66 in the third round.
By that point, victory for the 21-year-old, who plays for Torque GC on the big-money circuit, seemed all but assured, and he could even afford a one-over 73 in the final round before closing out the win, with South Korean Jaewoong Eom five shots behind in second.
Puig, whose victory at Tanah Merah Country Club earned him $360,000 of the $2m purse, was understandably delighted at his achievement.
He said: “You know, this is my first year as a professional, but I think I deserved a win probably two or three months before this day. But, yeah, it’s awesome, it’s the best feeling in the world. That’s why I practice so hard and yeah, very happy.”
Since turning professional last September, Puig has built a solid reputation. As well as two top-10 finishes in the inaugural LIV Golf League season so far, where Torque GC have won four times, he finished third in the International Series Morocco and tied for fourth in August’s International Series England event at Close House.
He added: “It has been an awesome journey. I had a good opportunity to join LIV right after college and I think I took advantage of that and played pretty good this year.
"Also, I want to say thanks to my team, the Torque team, they have always been very helpful to me, and I learned a lot from them. And yeah, playing against these guys, it’s a dream come true. But I think I should be here and then today I showed that.”
The win sees Puig in second on the International Series Order of Merit, with American Andy Ogletree still leading the way helped by his finish of T3 in Singapore, which included a hole-in-one during the final round. With just three International Series events to play, that keeps the former US Amateur champion in prime position for a permanent LIV Golf place for the 2024 season.
As for Puig, his attention will now turn to the penultimate LIV Golf tournament of the season, in Jeddah, where he will be hoping to help Torque GC chase down Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC and Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC in the standings. The season-closing Team Championship takes place in Florida at Trump National Doral between 20 and 22 October.
