Why Foresight+ Is The Upgrade Everyone Has Been Waiting For

Foresight Sports, makers of some of the best golf launch monitors, has unveiled the all-new Foresight+, an 'all-in-one digital ecosystem' designed to seamlessly connect practice, play, and competition for golfers of all skill levels.

Bridging hardware, software, and mobile access, it is billed as the "largest technology release in company history" and aims to be the "foundation for the future of indoor golf."

The launch includes access to features and content across both Foresight Premier, the company’s revamped PC software platform, and the Foresight Mobile App, delivering a unified game-improvement and entertainment experience.

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Foresight Premier delivers updated PC-based simulation, including immersive golf course play and practice capabilities

delivers updated PC-based simulation, including immersive golf course play and practice capabilities Foresight Mobile App extends the experience beyond the simulator, giving members access to connected features and content on mobile

As the successor to FSX Play for simulation and FSX Pro for professional performance analysis, Foresight Premier consolidates the best of both platforms into a single, modern application, the company says.

The new release delivers "substantial advances in graphics, simulation performance and ball-flight physics," Foresight says.

The result is said to be a more realistic representation of how shots behave outdoors, giving golfers greater confidence that what they see indoors on the simulator translates directly to out on the golf course.

Golfers can play full rounds with multiple tee selections, stroke-by-stroke scoring, enhanced green contour visualization, pin placement with distance and elevation information and multiple putting modes.

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"The hallmark of the Foresight brand is that we create the best hardware to capture data in golf, but our software hasn’t matched that quality," said Jeff Foster, President of Revelyst Golf Technology.

"With Foresight Premier we’ve created the most robust platform in the industry for simulation and performance analysis.

“And while Premier has catapulted the software experience forward, Foresight+ creates a membership system that will continue to evolve and provide users incredible value over time.”

Foresight+ memberships are tied to individual accounts rather than specific hardware, allowing players to access their data, preferences and performance history across compatible Foresight devices without license keys or complicated software activation.

Existing customers retain ownership of their launch monitors and perpetual FSX software licenses while gaining the option to upgrade to new platform capabilities as they become available through Foresight+.

All new and existing memberships will receive access to a 30-day free trial period.

Foresight+ offers three membership tiers:

Free: Ball and club data, My Bag and 10-session history.

Ball and club data, My Bag and 10-session history. Silver: Unlimited history, advanced practice tools, Course Pass eligibility and access to previously purchased FSX Play courses (where available).

Unlimited history, advanced practice tools, Course Pass eligibility and access to previously purchased FSX Play courses (where available). Gold: Club comparison, student and family profiles, real-course overlays and third-party software compatibility, including GSPro.

"Foresight+ gives us the opportunity to deliver a more connected experience for golfers today, creating a complete ecosystem that can continue to evolve with them, ” said Rob Guilfoyle, Head of Digital Studio & eCommerce at Revelyst Golf Technology.

“We’re really excited about how quickly the roadmap will continue to develop, bringing new tools, features, and data to our users through the platform."

Silver and Gold tier members can also expand their experience with Course Pass ($295/year) or Course Pass Pro ($595/year), unlocking access to more than 100 premium simulated golf courses, including fully remastered layouts.

Foresight Sports says Course Pass provides a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to purchasing courses individually while delivering an integrated experience without requiring additional third-party membership.

For more, visit the Foresight Sports website.