I Ditched My Long Irons For Hybrids And Woods (And 2026 Shot Scope Data Proves I Was Right)

Like many amateur golfers, I struggle to achieve that crisp, compressed centred strike with irons... particularly when the number etched onto them reads four or lower.

I am in awe of players who can step up to a 3-iron and rip it as far as I can hit my driver, but in a bid to shoot lower scores in 2026 and cut my handicap - I made a big decision to overhaul the top end of my golf bag in search of progress.

The advancement in technology means that long irons are arguably easier to hit than even before, but for the average club golfer or high-handicappers like me... a hybrid or a wood is always going to produce better results.

In fact, according to the latest 2026 Shot Scope data, almost every amateur golfer (irrespective of handicap index) would see their green in regulation percentage improve (on average) when hitting a hybrid from 175 yards more in comparison to a long iron.

Below, I break down this data to explain why I chose to switch up the configuration of my golf bag and highlight some of the encouraging signs I've seen in my own game since wielding the woods...

Why I Ditched My Long Irons For Hybrids And Woods

As my colleague Joel Tadman rightly pointed out in a recent video, this is one of the most surprising stats in golf - mainly because so many amateur golfers still persevere through poor strike after poor strike with long irons.

According to the latest data, high-handicap golfers with an index around 20 could see their chances of hitting a green in regulation from 175 yards almost double from 7% to 14% when hitting a hybrid instead of a long iron.

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As you can see in the table below, that trend can also be seen in the game of single-figure and mid-handicap players, all of whom average a better outcome with a hybrid in hand for those long approach shots.

The only exception to this rule are scratch golfers, who actually see a 2% GIR increase with a long iron in hand - but to be honest it's often the more competent players who tend to stick with the traditional clubs (and rightly so).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Green Hit % from 200 yards with Iron or Hybrid Row 0 - Cell 2 Handicap Hybrid Long Iron 0 32% 30% 5 21% 17% 10 19% 14% 15 9% 6% 20 6% 4% 25 2% 1% Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 0 Green Hit % from 175 yards with Iron or Hybrid Row 9 - Cell 2 Handicap Hybrid Long Iron 0 44% 46% 5 33% 31% 10 25% 22% 15 18% 14% 20 14% 8% 25 8% 2%

It's much of the same from 200 yards, with amateur golfers of all handicap levels seeing an improvement on average when hitting an approach shot from long range with a hybrid.

This is something I have definitely seen in my own game recently, with the new Benross RS Max hybrids and woods in my bag, as I now feel more confident to go for the green at ranges of 170 yards+ instead of opting to lay-up.

This was evident as part of the custom fitting process, with my own shot data supporting the evidence presented by Shot Scope.

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An overall improvement in strike, closer dispersion and more predictable ball flights allow me to be strategic in choosing when (and when not) to go for the green and feel comfortable taking on the risk knowing that the days of topping it five yards are (almost) behind me.

Adding hybrids to my bag have also given me more options off the tee and even around the green, with a magical bump and run chip shot becoming a new favorite of mine when trying to get up and down.

Golfers of almost every ability level would benefit from hitting a hybrid instead of a long iron from distances over 175 yards, according to 2026 Shot Scope data (Image credit: Tom Lewis)

So why do amateurs see more success with hybrids? Put simply - it boils down to forgiveness.

Hybrids do a better job of retaining ball speed and launch on mishit shots than their long iron equivalent, which means your ball has more chance of carrying hazards short of the green and reaching the putting surface.

The wide sole makes them easier to strike cleanly for most golfers and the larger head with a faster face means the ball tends to come off a little quicker, resulting in fewer shots missed short.

This is important when you consider a 15 handicap, for example, misses short of the green from 200 yards a whopping 73% of the time.

So now is the perfect time to put the odds back in your favour and add some of the most forgiving hybrids to your bag in place of those troublesome long irons.