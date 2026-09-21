Bryson DeChambeau Reveals New Backyard Challenge Following 'I'm Coming Home' Teaser

Bryson DeChambeau set tongues wagging on Sunday when he teased an announcement, writing “I’m coming home,” on his Instagram page.

That naturally led to speculation that the LIV Golfer might have some big news about the direction of his playing career amid uncertainty over the future of the circuit.

When the announcement came at 12pm CT on Monday, it wasn’t related to his professional career after all, but instead concerned his other role as a golf content creator.

The two-time Major winner has announced Bryson's Backyard Games, a new competition that will see him return to the scene of one of his most popular challenges - his house.

In November 2024, DeChambeau began posting daily video updates of his attempts to make a hole-in-one over his home to a hole at the back of his property, finally achieving it on the 16th day.

Two months later, he offered one amateur golfer $100,000 to make the same hole-in-one over his house.

DeChambeau's backyard layout will take center stage again for his new challenge, only this time, it will involve some fellow content creators.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) A photo posted by on

The players, including Grant Horvat, Brad Dalke and the Bryan Bros, will compete in one-hole matches over 10 days.

The last player standing will face DeChambeau in a three-hole match, with a $100,000 prize at stake.

The twist? If DeChambeau wins, one of his 4.6 million Instagram followers will be given the money.

The challenge begins on Tuesday September 22, when two players will be randomly selected to face each other.

As for DeChambeau's playing future, that remains a question for another day.

While there is no official word on his status with LIV Golf beyond this year, he has expressed optimism about the circuit's potential relaunch in 2027.

Bryson DeChambeau won twice on LIV Golf in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the season finale in Indianapolis, which brought the curtain down on LIV Golf 1.0, DeChambeau told Jerry Foltz on the LIV broadcast: "I think there's something fun coming."