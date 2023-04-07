Why Isn't Brooks Koepka Wearing LIV Golf Logos At The Masters?
The Smash GC captain is wearing Nike apparel rather than LIV Golf-related logos at Augusta National, but why is that?
Of all the LIV Golf players in the field at this year’s Masters, the performance of Brooks Koepka was by far the most outstanding of the first two rounds.
The 32-year-old finished the opening round in a tie at the top of the leaderboard with Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, and he didn’t let up on day two either, with a five-under 67 to extend his lead going into the weekend.
However, it wasn’t just his impressive performance at Augusta National that was noted. Intriguingly, Koepka was also not wearing the logo of either LIV Golf or the team he captains on the circuit, Smash GC.
Instead, Koepka has been sporting the Nike logo, and he was asked about that move following his first round. He responded: “I've got a big 'swoosh' on me.“ Koepka was pressed further on the issue, with the reporter pointing out he wasn’t wearing his LIV Golf team logo, and he replied: “Yeah, because I'm sponsored by Nike.”
The reporter tried one last time to persuade Koepka to open up on the decision, reminding him he had a team on LIV, and the American said: “Yeah, I have a team, but I'm also sponsored by Nike.”
LIV is placing significant emphasis on the team aspect of its competition this year, with captains encouraged to grow their franchise by attracting sponsors and fan interest. However, according to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), its players taking part this week reportedly held a meeting beforehand and agreed not to wear LIV Golf logos “out of respect to the tournament”.
It was also agreed that players without a sponsorship deal, including Phil Mickelson, would wear their team outfits. However, Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith explained he’d kept his options open on that decision. He said: “I have another set of clothes made up this week without them [the team logos]. We haven't really heard much from Augusta National about the logos, and for me personally, I'm really proud of where I'm at and what I'm doing. Unless it's a problem for these guys, I'm going to wear it.”
Following his second round, Koepka admitted his decision to join LIV Golf would have been ‘more challenging’ with full fitness. For now, he appears fully focused on matters far away from the circuit, all while paying due respect to a tournament he has his sights firmly set on winning.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
