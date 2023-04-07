Si Woo Kim Wears PGA Tour Shirt... While Playing With Phil Mickelson

Si Woo Kim was grouped with fellow PGA Tour player Tom Hoge and LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds of this year’s Masters.

While the potential for tension between players from the rival circuits has not materialised, though, Kim’s shirt choice during the second round is sure to have been noted by the three-time Major winner.

The South Korean has been playing in a PGA Tour shirt. Not just an understated effort with the PGA Tour logo discreetly positioned though, but one where the name “PGA Tour” is front, left, centre and in every other area of the shirt you could care to name. Not surprisingly, his choice of attire hasn't gone unnoticed on social media.

In truth, it’s hardly the first time the World No.39 has worn the shirt or something similar. On the contrary, keen observers will have noted that he has a variety of shirts and sweaters each similarly emblazoned with “PGA Tour” that he regularly wears during tournaments.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine that he didn’t have his encounter with one of the most high-profile LIV Golf players in mind with the shirt when he teed it up during the second round at Augusta National.

Prior to the tournament, there had been some controversy over the inclusion of LIV Golf players in the tournament considering the disruption its emergence has caused in the game and the fact it has been involved in legal issues with both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Given that background, it appears Kim has opted to take advantage of his grouping for a bit of lighthearted fun at Lefty's expense.

As for Mickelson, he's been wearing clothing related to his own circuit this week, albeit considerably more subtly, with a shirt and cap each adorned with his LIV Golf team’s Hy Flyers GC logo.

While Kim's shirt choice is by far the louder, it didn't put Mickelson off his game. He opened his second round with a birdie and continued in solid fashion as he looked odds-on to make the cut.