Si Woo Kim Wears PGA Tour Shirt... While Playing With Phil Mickelson
The PGA Tour pro has hardly been subtle in his allegiance while teeing it up with the LIV Golf player at The Masters
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Si Woo Kim was grouped with fellow PGA Tour player Tom Hoge and LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson for the first two rounds of this year’s Masters.
While the potential for tension between players from the rival circuits has not materialised, though, Kim’s shirt choice during the second round is sure to have been noted by the three-time Major winner.
The South Korean has been playing in a PGA Tour shirt. Not just an understated effort with the PGA Tour logo discreetly positioned though, but one where the name “PGA Tour” is front, left, centre and in every other area of the shirt you could care to name. Not surprisingly, his choice of attire hasn't gone unnoticed on social media.
The best thing I have seen at #TheMasters thus far: Si Woo Kim, playing alongside Phil Mickelson, is wearing this shirt. It says: “PGA Tour.” Love the pettiness. @AlanShipnuck pic.twitter.com/JrrIccCbBHApril 7, 2023
Playing with Phil, Si Woo is wearing a shirt with PGA tour written all over it. 😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DfzZRcWTEjApril 7, 2023
In truth, it’s hardly the first time the World No.39 has worn the shirt or something similar. On the contrary, keen observers will have noted that he has a variety of shirts and sweaters each similarly emblazoned with “PGA Tour” that he regularly wears during tournaments.
Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine that he didn’t have his encounter with one of the most high-profile LIV Golf players in mind with the shirt when he teed it up during the second round at Augusta National.
Prior to the tournament, there had been some controversy over the inclusion of LIV Golf players in the tournament considering the disruption its emergence has caused in the game and the fact it has been involved in legal issues with both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. Given that background, it appears Kim has opted to take advantage of his grouping for a bit of lighthearted fun at Lefty's expense.
As for Mickelson, he's been wearing clothing related to his own circuit this week, albeit considerably more subtly, with a shirt and cap each adorned with his LIV Golf team’s Hy Flyers GC logo.
While Kim's shirt choice is by far the louder, it didn't put Mickelson off his game. He opened his second round with a birdie and continued in solid fashion as he looked odds-on to make the cut.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'The Ultimate Candy Store For Patrons' - The Masters Golf Shop
Golf Monthly's Mike Bailey takes his turn at golf's ultimate shopping experience
By Mike Bailey • Published
-
Brooks Koepka Major Wins - How Many Has He Won?
The American has one of the most formidable Major records, but how many has he actually won?
By Andrew Wright • Published