Why Is Tiger Woods Not Playing The US Open?

Tiger Woods is not involved in this week’s US Open, choosing instead to rest up in an attempt to be fully fit for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

The 15-time Major winner has three US Open titles to his name - in 2000, 2002 and 2008 - but he won’t get the chance to add a fourth at the the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, as he continues to manage his recovery from the near-career ending car crash he was involved in in February last year. Earlier this month, Tiger released a statement confirming he would be missing the third Major of the season - having somewhat surprisingly played the first two - but his aim is to be ready for what should be an historic week in Scotland for the Open.

In the statement, Woods said: “I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for Major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at the JP McManus Pro Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Tiger made a sensational return to professional golf at the Masters earlier this year when he arrived unannounced at Augusta National, declared himself fit and opened with a one-under-par round that placed him inside the top-10. He made the cut and played all four rounds, and while he understandably looked a little rusty at times, golf fans hoped he was back for good.

However, despite saying he felt "a lot stronger" as he headed to the next Major, the PGA Championship, Woods looked visibly hobbled from the off and despite making the cut, was forced to withdraw following the completion of his third round.

With the US Open traditionally one of the biggest physical tests of the golfing year, those same injuries have forced the 46-year-old to sit out this week. Of course, with the 150th running of the Open starting at St Andrews just a month away, Woods couldn’t be blamed for having one eye on completing a hattrick of Open wins at the home of golf - and fourth overall - at a course that he has previously said is his favourite. It obviously suits his game, but importantly it is also less physically demanding as Tiger continues on the long road back to full fitness, or as close to it as he can get.