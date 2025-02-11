Why Golf Pride Thinks Its New Align Max Grip Can Help You Hit Straighter Shots
Today sees the release of Golf Pride's new Align Max grip, but what's it all about and will it benefit your game?
Golf Pride is capitalizing on the success of its extremely popular Align family of grips by introducing Align Max, designed to help players of all skill levels maintain consistent hand placement not only at address but also throughout the swing.
WATCH: Robert Rock shows us how to build the perfect grip and swing using the Golf Pride Align Max Grips
We first saw Align technology in 2017, with the first visible raised ridge design appealing to huge numbers of tour professionals and amateur players alike. Players such as Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and Cameron Young have all trusted Align's consistency-promoting design since its release, undoubtedly becoming one of the company's most successful designs of all time.
Never a company to stand still, Golf Pride gathered feedback that some players wanted an even more pronounced ridge. This was the catalyst for the creation of Align Max, which features a ridge 25 per cent higher to boost clubface awareness even more. Align Max also includes a longer ridge that runs from top to bottom of the grip to cater to players who like to ‘choke down’ and use the full length of their grips.
Read our full Golf Pride Align Max grip review
“With Align Max we reached new heights of what is possible in grip design, resulting in breakthrough technology that provides golfers the confidence their hands are in the right place every shot, for unparalleled consistency," James Ledford, Golf Pride President, told us.
Interestingly, despite having an overwhelming market share, Golf Pride has never paid a penny to any player to use or promote their grips. The results speak for themselves, and over the past seven years since its inception, Align has amassed numerous PGA Tour victories and major championships across all major global Tours including the 2024 PGA Championship and Open Championship in the hands of Xander Schauffele. Align Max has already picked up the mantle and was on the clubs of the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open during its first outing on tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Align loyalists fear not, Align Max has not been developed to replace the original Align, rather it is there to complement the range, adding a slightly more blatant and noticeable option to those that favor a ribbed grip. The main benefits of Align Max technology center around consistent hand placement, clubface awareness, and confidence. Having the reference point of the now even more pronounced ridge allows the player a much better chance to get that golf club sitting in the same place time after time promoting the consistency that all golfers seek.
It’s not only at address this can help either, there is genuine, tangible assistance throughout the golf swing too according to DP World Tour winner and now Tour coach Robert Rock.
"Having the Align Max ridge gives me a great reference point throughout the golf swing to know where that clubface is pointing at all times,” he explains.
The brand new Golf Pride Align Max is now available in MCC and MCC Plus4 grip models in both standard and midsize at all major retailers and online stores.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between TaylorMade Qi35 and Callaway Elyte TD - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Apex UW 17˚- Fujikura Ventus Black 9-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: LAB Golf Oz.1 (zero shaft lean)
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Golf Pride Align Max Grip Review
PGA Professional and staff writer Joe Ferguson has been getting to grips with Golf Pride’s new Align Max offering
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Open Qualifying Series 2025: Full Schedule Ahead Of Royal Portrush
The R&A has confirmed the 13 different opportunities which will give golfers their chance to book a spot at the 153rd Open Championship later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Daniel Berger Makes Equipment Change As 13-Year-Old Irons Leave The Bag
After using 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons, the American has finally switched them up for Ping Blueprint S models to help contend in Phoenix
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom Kim Makes Putter Change To Move Into AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Contention
The 22-year-old had switched back to a blade style putter at TGL on Monday night, with Kim opting to use it at Pebble Beach as he remains in contention
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda And Lydia Ko Make Mid-Tournament Equipment Changes At LPGA Tour Opener
The World No.1 and 2 made equipment changes after round one of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with both going on to card five-under-par second rounds
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Golf Ball Switch Days Before Pebble Beach Ace
The Northern Irishman revealed he had stumbled across the change while practicing in the build-up to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With New Unique Irons Ahead Of India Debut
The US Open champion arrived in India ahead of the International Series event with what appeared to be some prototype LA Golf irons in the golf bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Majesticks GC Sign New Apparel Deal Ahead Of 2025 LIV Golf League
Majesticks GC are the newest LIV Golf side to announce a deal with an apparel brand, with the quartet set to wear Castore clothing in a 'multi-year partnership'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Micah Morris Becomes Latest Golf Influencer To Announce New Sponsor
The social media star revealed the news that he will be using Titleist equipment for the foreseeable future, after his deal with TaylorMade ended recently
By Matt Cradock Published