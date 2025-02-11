Why Golf Pride Thinks Its New Align Max Grip Can Help You Hit Straighter Shots

Golf Pride is capitalizing on the success of its extremely popular Align family of grips by introducing Align Max, designed to help players of all skill levels maintain consistent hand placement not only at address but also throughout the swing.

WATCH: Robert Rock shows us how to build the perfect grip and swing using the Golf Pride Align Max Grips

We first saw Align technology in 2017, with the first visible raised ridge design appealing to huge numbers of tour professionals and amateur players alike. Players such as Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, and Cameron Young have all trusted Align's consistency-promoting design since its release, undoubtedly becoming one of the company's most successful designs of all time.

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

Never a company to stand still, Golf Pride gathered feedback that some players wanted an even more pronounced ridge. This was the catalyst for the creation of Align Max, which features a ridge 25 per cent higher to boost clubface awareness even more. Align Max also includes a longer ridge that runs from top to bottom of the grip to cater to players who like to ‘choke down’ and use the full length of their grips.

Read our full Golf Pride Align Max grip review

“With Align Max we reached new heights of what is possible in grip design, resulting in breakthrough technology that provides golfers the confidence their hands are in the right place every shot, for unparalleled consistency," James Ledford, Golf Pride President, told us.

Interestingly, despite having an overwhelming market share, Golf Pride has never paid a penny to any player to use or promote their grips. The results speak for themselves, and over the past seven years since its inception, Align has amassed numerous PGA Tour victories and major championships across all major global Tours including the 2024 PGA Championship and Open Championship in the hands of Xander Schauffele. Align Max has already picked up the mantle and was on the clubs of the winner of the Farmers Insurance Open during its first outing on tour.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Align loyalists fear not, Align Max has not been developed to replace the original Align, rather it is there to complement the range, adding a slightly more blatant and noticeable option to those that favor a ribbed grip. The main benefits of Align Max technology center around consistent hand placement, clubface awareness, and confidence. Having the reference point of the now even more pronounced ridge allows the player a much better chance to get that golf club sitting in the same place time after time promoting the consistency that all golfers seek.

(Image credit: Golf Pride)

It’s not only at address this can help either, there is genuine, tangible assistance throughout the golf swing too according to DP World Tour winner and now Tour coach Robert Rock.

"Having the Align Max ridge gives me a great reference point throughout the golf swing to know where that clubface is pointing at all times,” he explains.

The brand new Golf Pride Align Max is now available in MCC and MCC Plus4 grip models in both standard and midsize at all major retailers and online stores.