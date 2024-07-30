Why Does Team USA Have Four Players In Men's Olympic Golf?

In both of the Paris 2024 Olympic golf events, there are 120 players from 32 nations competing across four days of individual stroke play.

Due to there only being 60 golfers per tournament, there will not be a halfway cut at Le Golf National, giving each person the chance to fully bathe in the Olympic experience and retain the chance of winning a medal.

The field for each tournament was set back in June after the final tournament in the Olympic Golf Ranking qualification period was completed. Players had been given around two years to secure as many points as possible in order to book a spot on their Olympic team.

Once the average points tally per athlete was finalized, the Olympic Golf Ranking positions were set. The top-15 in the Official World Golf Ranking were exempt from this category, however, but that maxed out at four golfers per country.

And, per the Olympic website, "After the top 15, the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) consist of up to the top two eligible players per country, as long as that country does not already have at least two players in the top 15."

Patrick Cantlay is World No.8 but did not qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, only four of the nine American men inside the World's top-15 at the time were eligible to represent the Stars and Stripes in France - with World No.1, 3, 5, and 7 (as of June 17) given the nod.

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, and Collin Morikawa will tee it up for the USA at Le Golf National while Patrick Cantlay (World No. 8), Bryson DeChambeau (10), Brian Harman (11), Sahith Theegala (14), and Max Homa (15) watch on from afar.

It is a similar story in the women's Olympic golf event, too, with a couple of nations - one of which being the USA - sending three competitors over to Paris.

World No.1 Nelly Korda, World No.2 Lilia Vu, and World No.9 Rose Zhang are a part of the US Olympic squad's sizeable delegation. The other country to have three golfers in the 60-player field is South Korea. Jin-young Ko leads the Korean squad alongside Amy Yang and Hyo-joo Kim.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy spoke ahead of the Paris 2024 men's golf event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many other countries in both the men's and women's event have two golfers representing them - including Ireland, which has Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry - while some only have one.

The men's tournament takes place first between Thursday August 1 and Sunday, August 4 before the women follow suit between Wednesday, August 7 and Sunday 10.

Men's Olympic Golf Field

Argentina - Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti

Australia - Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

Austria - Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka Belgium - Thomas Detry, Adrien Dumont du Chassart

Canada - Corey Conners, Nick Taylor

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor Chile - Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann

China - Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan

Zechang Dou, Carl Yuan Chinese Taipei - CT Pan, Kevin Yu

Colombia - Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages

Nico Echevarria, Camillo Villages Denmark - Nicolai Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen

Finland - Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen

Sami Valimaki, Tapio Pulkkanen France - Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez

Germany - Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid

Stephan Jaeger, Matti Schmid Great Britain and Northern Ireland - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

India - Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shubshankar Sharma Ireland - Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Italy - Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi

Matteo Manassero, Guido Migliozzi Japan - Hideki Matsuyama, Keita Nakajima

Malaysia - Gavin Green

Gavin Green Mexico - Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz

New Zealand - Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier

Ryan Fox, Daniel Hillier Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Norway - Viktor Hovland, Kris Ventura

Fabrizio Zanotti Poland - Adrian Meronk

Puerto Rico - Rafael Campos

Rafael Campos South Africa - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik Van Rooyen

South Korea - Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim

Byeong Hun An, Tom Kim Spain - Jon Rahm, David Puig

Sweden - Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren

Ludvig Aberg, Alex Noren Switzerland - Joel Girrbach

Thailand - Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Phachara Khongwatmai United States - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Women's Olympic Golf Field