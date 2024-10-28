Trump Turnberry's Iconic Ailsa Course To Undergo Further Improvements

Trump Turnberry's Ailsa Course has closed for the winter time to undergo a fresh £1m improvement under renowned architect Martin Ebert.

Ebert elevated the course back in 2015, where the Ailsa underwent an extensive renovation that was highlighted by the par-4 9th hole being turned into a spectacular new par 3 along the coastline and lighthouse, which now serves as the halfway hut.

He also transformed the former Kintyre course into the new King Robert the Bruce layout, which is now regarded as a very strong sibling to the Ailsa.

The changes will not be as extensive this time around, with Ebert set to focus on the 7th and 8th holes, along with other enhancements across the course and venue’s facilities.

The par-5 7th will see the most significant changes, with its green set to move from around 50 yards inland to sit right on the coastline.

The par-4 8th will have its tee boxes moved next to the new 7th green to give a full view of the hole and a stronger visual appeal on approach to the green of the lighthouse.

The 8th hole on the Ailsa (Image credit: Getty Images)

The hole’s bunkering will also be reworked, with an existing sand trap on the right side of the fairway filled in and replaced by a new hazard on the left.

The Ailsa is set to reopen for play in April 2025.

Ebert said: “When we first went to work on the original redesign of Turnberry, I believe we were able to improve and build on what was already a masterpiece - in terms of its layout - and transform it into a course that has received unanimously positive assessments from those who have played it.”

On the forthcoming changes, Ebert added: “On the new seventh hole, we wanted to utilise the area to the left of the existing green, and to make the most of that by moving the green so it will be right on the coastal edge. I think the excitement of playing towards the beach, especially when the golfers reach that green, will be outstanding.

“Everybody loves the setting of Turnberry’s greens and there aren’t many links courses where you have greens right on the cliff edge - so that is very special in its own right.

“As far as hole eight is concerned, there was always probably a bit of a misgiving about the tee shot, in that when you wanted to have the tee right over on the coastline to give people that experience, the fairway camber didn’t really suit it.

"So, it made a lot of sense to take advantage of the seventh green, where those eighth tees currently are, and to move them over to the right and produce a much better hole. The tee shot will be far improved with the new alignment, making the hole visually stunning from your first shot to your last.”

The 8th hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nic Oldham, General Manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “Our mantra at Trump Turnberry is ‘never settle’ and that is true across all areas of the business.

“There is room for improvement even with one of the world’s best golf courses, and as we continually strive for excellence the Ailsa is no exception. We are confident that these changes will make the course even better and players will want to return to experience the newest iteration of this phenomenal layout.

“Although we are not at this time a factor to host the Open Championship, we will always look to keep up the standards to ensure we very much remain a venue that can stage the world’s greatest golf championship.

"Martin’s changes, predominantly to the 7th and 8th holes, are set to make one of the finest run of holes in world golf – our iconic coastline stretch from 4-11 – even greater.”

The Ailsa’s latest enhancements are hoped to boost its chances of hosting The Open once again.

Turnberry last hosted The Open in 2009 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It last staged the championship in 2009, when Stewart Cink defeated 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff. Its first Open in 1977 saw the famous 'Duel in the Sun' between Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, while Greg Norman triumphed over the Ailsa in 1986 before Nick Price was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at Turnberry in 1994.

“There are so many great holes at Turnberry that you would love to see the world’s best play here," Martin Ebert said.

Wouldn’t it be great if at some stage it could host the Open once again?”