Trump Turnberry's Iconic Ailsa Course To Undergo Further Improvements
The four-time Open venue will see significant changes to its 7th and 8th holes this winter under the stewardship of renowned architect Martin Ebert
Trump Turnberry's Ailsa Course has closed for the winter time to undergo a fresh £1m improvement under renowned architect Martin Ebert.
Ebert elevated the course back in 2015, where the Ailsa underwent an extensive renovation that was highlighted by the par-4 9th hole being turned into a spectacular new par 3 along the coastline and lighthouse, which now serves as the halfway hut.
He also transformed the former Kintyre course into the new King Robert the Bruce layout, which is now regarded as a very strong sibling to the Ailsa.
The changes will not be as extensive this time around, with Ebert set to focus on the 7th and 8th holes, along with other enhancements across the course and venue’s facilities.
The par-5 7th will see the most significant changes, with its green set to move from around 50 yards inland to sit right on the coastline.
The par-4 8th will have its tee boxes moved next to the new 7th green to give a full view of the hole and a stronger visual appeal on approach to the green of the lighthouse.
The hole’s bunkering will also be reworked, with an existing sand trap on the right side of the fairway filled in and replaced by a new hazard on the left.
The Ailsa is set to reopen for play in April 2025.
Ebert said: “When we first went to work on the original redesign of Turnberry, I believe we were able to improve and build on what was already a masterpiece - in terms of its layout - and transform it into a course that has received unanimously positive assessments from those who have played it.”
On the forthcoming changes, Ebert added: “On the new seventh hole, we wanted to utilise the area to the left of the existing green, and to make the most of that by moving the green so it will be right on the coastal edge. I think the excitement of playing towards the beach, especially when the golfers reach that green, will be outstanding.
“Everybody loves the setting of Turnberry’s greens and there aren’t many links courses where you have greens right on the cliff edge - so that is very special in its own right.
“As far as hole eight is concerned, there was always probably a bit of a misgiving about the tee shot, in that when you wanted to have the tee right over on the coastline to give people that experience, the fairway camber didn’t really suit it.
"So, it made a lot of sense to take advantage of the seventh green, where those eighth tees currently are, and to move them over to the right and produce a much better hole. The tee shot will be far improved with the new alignment, making the hole visually stunning from your first shot to your last.”
Nic Oldham, General Manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “Our mantra at Trump Turnberry is ‘never settle’ and that is true across all areas of the business.
“There is room for improvement even with one of the world’s best golf courses, and as we continually strive for excellence the Ailsa is no exception. We are confident that these changes will make the course even better and players will want to return to experience the newest iteration of this phenomenal layout.
“Although we are not at this time a factor to host the Open Championship, we will always look to keep up the standards to ensure we very much remain a venue that can stage the world’s greatest golf championship.
"Martin’s changes, predominantly to the 7th and 8th holes, are set to make one of the finest run of holes in world golf – our iconic coastline stretch from 4-11 – even greater.”
The Ailsa’s latest enhancements are hoped to boost its chances of hosting The Open once again.
It last staged the championship in 2009, when Stewart Cink defeated 59-year-old Tom Watson in a playoff. Its first Open in 1977 saw the famous 'Duel in the Sun' between Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson, while Greg Norman triumphed over the Ailsa in 1986 before Nick Price was crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at Turnberry in 1994.
“There are so many great holes at Turnberry that you would love to see the world’s best play here," Martin Ebert said.
Wouldn’t it be great if at some stage it could host the Open once again?”
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
