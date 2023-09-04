European Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks Live: Who Will Donald Go For To Complete Team Europe?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is set to name his six wildcard picks for this month's match at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Who will he go for? Follow our live updates.

The first half of Donald's Team Europe is complete, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre automatically qualifying.

Favorites for the wildcard picks include the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk.

Ludvig Aberg is another name highly touted for a pick, especially after his Omega European Masters victory at the weekend. Other names in contention include Seamus Power, Nicolai and Rasmus Hogjaard, Yannik Paul, Pablo Larrazabal and Victor Perez.

Whoever Donald picks, his team will have a tough job on their hands to win back the trophy later this month after Team USA's record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last time out.

The US Ryder Cup team looks strong once again this year, after Zach Johnson completed it last week by naming his wildcards.

