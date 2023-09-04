European Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks Live: Who Will Donald Go For To Complete Team Europe?

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is set to name his six wildcard picks for this month's match at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Who will he go for? Follow our live updates.
The first half of Donald's Team Europe is complete, with Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre automatically qualifying.
Favorites for the wildcard picks include the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk.
Ludvig Aberg is another name highly touted for a pick, especially after his Omega European Masters victory at the weekend. Other names in contention include Seamus Power, Nicolai and Rasmus Hogjaard, Yannik Paul, Pablo Larrazabal and Victor Perez.
Whoever Donald picks, his team will have a tough job on their hands to win back the trophy later this month after Team USA's record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last time out.
The US Ryder Cup team looks strong once again this year, after Zach Johnson completed it last week by naming his wildcards.
PICK TWO: SEPP STRAKA
Live from Dubai: "Very cool," says Fleetwood. "Getting this one feels very special. I'm very excited to get with all my teammates.
Donald says his nickname for Fleetwood is "The Flusher". "We know his pedigree," adds Donald.
Fleetwood, who was four from four in Paris, talks about Europe's determination to get the Cup back after the disappointment of two years ago.
"The most amazing thing" says Fleetwood of the home atmosphere. "Nothing like a home crowd."
PICK ONE: TOMMY FLEETWOOD
"I've really tried to enjoy this journey as much as possible," says Donald. Not sure he'll have enjoyed a couple of phone calls this morning.
He's "happy" with the 12 he has - and they are...
Must be a rotten job making the hard calls to deliver bad news, which Donald will have done by now. We're minutes away from finding out who took one of those disappointing phone calls and who got the good news.
Nervous start from Donald, not sure where he's going. Surely you do your homework as to what door you're going to go in through - he's had ample time to prepare.
.@LukeDonald arrives in advance of making his Captain's Picks 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/rAok3GwwwRSeptember 4, 2023
30 minutes to go. How many times will Luke Donald say "difficult decision"? You could play a little drinking game if you like, two fingers for "difficult decision", three for "really hard" etc etc. Just remember, it's a Monday. Drink responsibly.
Ready to announce his Captain's Picks 🇪🇺#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/3UQscKlSchSeptember 4, 2023
Really hope Adrian Meronk makes the team. I remember speaking to him in Dubai a few years ago when he was hanging around on the range like a competition winner. He's achieved an awful lot in the space of a couple of years and clearly all the work he's done with Matthew Tipper is paying off.
Can't see Aberg getting snubbed. Can't tell you a lot about him. Watched him chipping alone on the chipping area at the Scottish this year and he walked about without grabbing too much attention. That's surely about to all change - he looks to be a real superstar.
The more I think about Faldo, the more it would make sense. Both former world number ones. Both from the Mizuno stable. Got a be a lot of respect there and a close friendship.
In all seriousness, it would have been great to see Padraig Harrington play in Rome - Padraig & Shane. I'm not sure Luke's going to throw any curveballs.
I'm picturing Jamie Weir running alongside Luke Donald's car deadline-day style, 'Tell us about Aberg, Luke, you're picking him, right?'
Personally, I'd like to see a few more rumors about Nick Faldo coming out of retirement to don the yellow and blue for Donald
Here's one rumor - and it's purely that at the moment....
🚨🏆🇪🇺 LIV golfer Richard Bland is not happy about Adrian Meronk being left off the European Ryder Cup team and says Meronk deserves a spot over Shane Lowry. @LowryTracker pic.twitter.com/O5AoS1N5erSeptember 4, 2023
So, not long now until the six wildcards are confirmed by Luke Donald. Rumors everywhere. It's got a deadline day feel about it..
The day has arrived! Who will Luke Donald pick to complete his European team? We'll find out very soon.