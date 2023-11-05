Which Players Secured A DP World Tour Card At The Challenge Tour Grand Final?

On Sunday afternoon, 20 players left Club de Golf Alcanada very happy, with DP World Tour cards given out to those who managed to finish inside the top 21 of the Road to Mallorca standings (Alex Fitzpatrick had already secured a DP World Tour card, hence why it's the top 21).

The biggest winner was Marco Penge who, not only picked up the Challenge Tour Grand Final, but finished top of the Road to Mallorca standings, jumping 23 spots during the week to scoop both trophies in a dominant six shot display in Spain.

Along with the Englishman, a number of recognized names also earned their DP World Tour cards, with the likes of Matteo Manassero and Brandon Stone making welcome returns to the circuit that they have previously won on. Below, we have taken a look at all 21 players that managed to secure their playing DP World Tour privileges for 2024.

1. Marco Penge

Going into the final day, it had been a two-horse race between Penge and Tom Vaillant, but it was Penge who got the better of the two, with the Englishman carding a final round 69 to pick up a commanding six shot victory.

Penge jumped 23 spots to top the Challenge Tour's Road to Mallorca standings, with his previous sole victory on the Challenge Tour coming at the Open de Portugal in September. Finishing 39th in the Road to Mallorca rankings in 2022, he will now be a DP World Tour player in 2024.

2. Casey Jarvis

On the 18th hole, it seemed that the young South African had done enough to top the Road to Mallorca standings, with four birdies on his back nine putting him into a tie for seventh in the event and first on the overall leaderboard.

Narrowly missing out, Jarvis still finished second and made a huge impact, with the 20-year-old certainly one to watch on the DP World Tour next year. In 2023, he picked up the Euram Bank Open title in July and had three runner-up finishes.

3. Manuel Elvira

Elvira led coming into the week, but four over-par rounds meant a seven-over-par tournament total and a solo 29th place finish. Despite this, he still finished in the third and final podium position and will be on the DP World Tour in 2024.

Although he didn't pick up a win on the Challenge Tour in 2023, he was arguably the most consistent performer, as 10 top 10s, including multiple runner-up finishes, meant he comfortably finished inside the top 21.

4. Ugo Coussaud

The Frenchman was second going into the week. However, opening rounds of 77 and 76 put him out of contention early on. Coussaud did fight back though on Sunday, with a closing three-under-par round giving him some consolation in Mallorca.

His sole victory came in March this year, with an 18-under total at The Challenge presented by KGA setting up a solid season for Coussaud. He also had three runner-up finishes throughout 2023.

5. Jesper Svensson

Svensson managed one victory on the Challenge Tour this year, with the Swede losing in two playoffs (Andalucía Challenge de Cádiz & Swiss Challenge). Despite the losses, he finishes fifth and will join the DP World Tour in 2024. On Sunday, he produced a four-under round of 68 to finish in a share of 11th.

Svensson claimed one Challenge Tour win in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Adam Blomme

Another Swede making the step up is Blomme, who carded a final round 69 to jump up to 16th on the leaderboard. Dropping one spot in the Road to Mallorca standings, Blomme actually defeated Svensson at the Swiss Challenge in late September.

7. Lorenzo Scalise

Enjoying a fine amateur career, Scalise finished in a share of 22nd in Mallorca to finish seventh overall. He did card a final round 70 and, earlier this year, picked up the Kaskáda Golf Challenge for his sole Challenge Tour win.

8. Andrea Pavan

The first player to make his return back to the DP World Tour is Andrea Pavan, who has two victories on the circuit (2018 D+D Real Czech Masters & 2019 BMW International Open). Despite not winning on the Challenge Tour in 2023, his multiple top 10 finishes meant he finished eighth overall.

9. Matteo Manassero

Arguably the biggest name to claim his 2024 DP World Tour card is Manassero, who will return to the circuit for the first time in over six years. It's no secret that he has multiple successes already, including the BMW PGA Championship and, after a return to form in 2023, it will be great to see the Italian back on the DP World Tour!

Manassero has four wins on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Ricardo Gouveia

An experienced player on the Challenge Tour, having won seven times, Gouveia will be playing on the DP World Tour in 2024. He has two victories this season, with a 33rd place finish meaning he rounds out the top 10.

11. Alex Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick had already secured a DP World Tour card for 2024, hence why he didn't make the journey to Spain. A one-time winner on the Challenge Tour, he will be joining his brother, Matt, next season.

12. Tom Vaillant

This week's runner-up pushed Penge to the very end, with Vaillant picking up his best result of the season in the finale. He jumped a total of 21 spots this week and will be making his DP World Tour debut in 2024.

13. Frederic Lacroix

Joining his fellow countryman is Lacroix, who finished solo third following a final round 71. He has previously earned a spot on the DP World Tour and will be looking to carry on his momentum next season.

14. Francesco Laporta

Laporta has featured in many DP World Tour events already and was a member in 2016. A three-time winner on the Challenge Tour, he secures his playing rights for the 2024 DP World Tour season after finishing in a tie for seventh in Mallorca.

Laporta during the Challenge Tour Grand Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

15. Will Enefer

Claiming multiple top-5 finishes in 2023, Enefer makes the jump to the DP World Tour for the first time. The Englishman may have opened with an 81 at the Grand Final, but two under-par rounds meant he battled back into a tie for 22nd, with Enefer finishing 15th overall.

16. Ivan Cantero

Cantero secured a DP World Tour card in 2019 but, following a poor season, was relegated back down to the Challenge Tour. However, the Spaniard will have a second shot following an excellent season which saw two runner-up finishes.

17. Joel Girrbach

Eight years ago, Girrback was an insurance buyer. Now, for 2024, he will be a member of the DP World Tour, with the Swiss player firing a one-over-par tournament total to finish in a tie for seventh and 17th overall.

18. Sam Bairstow

The left-hander carded three under-par rounds in difficult conditions to finish in a share of fourth, with the result meaning he jumped five places to 18th in the standings. Bairstow will join multiple English players next year, as the 25-year-old picked up one victory in 2023 at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

19. Brandon Stone

A Rolex Series winner on the DP World Tour, Stone is one of the most experienced players to regain his DP World Tour card. Firing a two-under final round in Mallorca, the South African will be back on the circuit for 2024, with his last victory coming at the 2021 Limpopo Championship on the Sunshine Tour.

Stone celebrates his win at the 2018 Scottish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

20. Maximilian Rottluff

Having played a handful of DP World Tour events before, Rottluff will now have playing privileges in 2024, with the German finishing in the 20th spot. Although he fell seven spots this week, he managed to hold on by the skin of his teeth to make it in.

21. Stuart Manley

Manley endured a horrible three hour wait after wrapping his final round up at Club de Golf Alcanada. The Welshman certainly struggled this week, shooting a 14-over-par tournament total, but three straight birdies on the back nine on Sunday all but saved Manley, who is the oldest player out of the 21 to graduate to the DP World Tour at 44.