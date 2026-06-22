Which Players Qualified For The Masters And US Open At Shinnecock Hills?

The main success story from the US Open involved Wyndham Clark, who backed up his victory in 2023 with a one stroke win over Sam Burns on Sunday.

Claiming a wire-to-wire victory, the American receives many perks for his outstanding play, while there was also success for those further down the leaderboard.

One of those perks involves spots at next year's Major championships and, for those who finished inside the top 10, they have already booked their place at next year's US Open, while those in the top 4 went one further and wrapped up places in The Masters.

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Clark, Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland had already earned invites back to the US Open, thanks to their victories at previous editions.

For some, though, a big week in New York would mean a coveted return to future Majors in 2027, and some notable names left Shinnecock Hills very happy.

Check them out below...

Sam Burns

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Narrowly missing out on a US Open win for the second straight year, Sam Burns can take solace in knowing he'll return to Pebble Beach in 2027.

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Finishing one back of Clark, his birdie putt on the 18th grazed the edge and could have proved to be the difference.

Already earning an invitation back to The Masters via his T7th result in April, Burns' Official World Golf Ranking would have, likely, secured him a spot at the future Majors anyway, but he is guaranteed to be at the US Open in 2027 via his runner-up result on Sunday.

Tom Kim

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Tom Kim only qualified for the US Open after going through Final Qualifying, and the South Korean made the most of his great play.

Struggling for form recently, producing just one top 10 this year, Kim fired a one-under championship total to finish solo third.

Missing both The Masters and PGA Championship for the first time in his professional career in 2026, the result means he will be back at the US Open and Masters for 2027.

JT Poston

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JT Poston's recent great golf continued at the US Open, where The Memorial Tournament winner carded a final round 67 to make his way into a share of fourth.

Having won the Signature Event recently, that qualified him for the remaining Majors, and thanks to the fourth place finish, he will be at The Masters and US Open in 2027.

Keith Mitchell

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Like Poston, Keith Mitchell's T4th finish was the best Major result of his career, and secured a number of extra privileges.

Amazingly, the American carded four rounds of 70, making him the first ever player to shoot four rounds of level-par in US Open history. What's more, on Thursday, he became the only player to have a US Open round with a sub-30 nine and a nine-hole score of 40 or worse.

Thanks to his incredible play, Cashmere Keith will be at Augusta National and Pebble Beach for 2027.

Joaquin Niemann

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To say that Joaquin Niemann's US Open was uneventful is an understatement, with the Chilean producing his best ever Major result despite receiving a two shot penalty for throwing his club.

During his first round, Niemann made an 11 at the par 5 sixth and broke the USGA's code of conduct in the process.

He battled back valiantly, though, with rounds of 65, 72 and 66 meaning the LIV Golfer will return to the US Open for 2027, after Niemann wrapped up his spot in the Major via the LIV Golf rankings.

Tyrrell Hatton

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Another LIV Golfer who wrapped up his spot at next year's US Open is Tyrrell Hatton, who produced a three-under-par final round to finish T7th.

Like Burns, Hatton had already secured a spot at next year's Masters via his T3rd result in April, so will be happy with his week's work at Shinnecock Hills.

Finishing T4th at Oakmont Country Club last year, it's now back-to-back top 10s for Hatton at the US Open, as the Englishman moves to 20th in the World Rankings.

Sam Stevens

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Thanks to a one-over-par total, Sam Stevens managed to produce his best ever Major result in New York, finishing T7th and registering a first top 10 in golf's big four Championships.

Carrying on his good form in 2026, it means the American will be back at the US Open next year, scraping in to the Major via a two-over-par final round of 72.