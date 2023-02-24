Which Golf Courses Are In EA Sports PGA Tour?

There will be 28 of the world’s very best golf courses, plus two virtual venues, included in the new EA Sports PGA Tour (opens in new tab) when it launches in March.

The new game used state-of-the-art mapping technology including drones and GPS in order to bring players the very best virtual golfing experience.

A new trailer released by EA Sports has a tantalizing view of the stunning tracks being used in this year’s game, which is set to be released on March 24 on Xbox Sieres S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC.

The trailer shows the lengths developers have gone to in bringing the very best virtual golfing experience, even down to different lighting to simulate playing these iconic venues at different times of day.

There’s the bucket list favourites included – with Augusta National, the Old Course at St Andrews and Pebble Beach sure to be among the first ones attacked when players get their hands on the new game.

Along with those are favourites such as TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, East Lake, Torrey Pines and Quail Hollow.

And using drones and even helicopters, developers have gone into greater detail than ever before in trying to map out everything from iconic clubhouses, bridges and rock formations right down to the tee markers – making it as close as you can get without actually visiting in person.

Here’s the full list of the 28 courses available to play on EA Sports’ PGA Tour game, with the even better news being that more are being lined up to be released in the future, including the 2023 Major hosts Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club and Royal Liverpool, Olympia Fields as a part of the FedExCup series and Marco Simone for the Ryder Cup.