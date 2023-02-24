Which Golf Courses Are In EA Sports PGA Tour?
The likes of Augusta, St Andrews and Pebble Beach are all included in the new EA Sports PGA Tour game being released in March
There will be 28 of the world’s very best golf courses, plus two virtual venues, included in the new EA Sports PGA Tour (opens in new tab) when it launches in March.
The new game used state-of-the-art mapping technology including drones and GPS in order to bring players the very best virtual golfing experience.
A new trailer released by EA Sports has a tantalizing view of the stunning tracks being used in this year’s game, which is set to be released on March 24 on Xbox Sieres S|X, PlayStation 5 and PC.
The trailer shows the lengths developers have gone to in bringing the very best virtual golfing experience, even down to different lighting to simulate playing these iconic venues at different times of day.
There’s the bucket list favourites included – with Augusta National, the Old Course at St Andrews and Pebble Beach sure to be among the first ones attacked when players get their hands on the new game.
Along with those are favourites such as TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, East Lake, Torrey Pines and Quail Hollow.
And using drones and even helicopters, developers have gone into greater detail than ever before in trying to map out everything from iconic clubhouses, bridges and rock formations right down to the tee markers – making it as close as you can get without actually visiting in person.
Here’s the full list of the 28 courses available to play on EA Sports’ PGA Tour game, with the even better news being that more are being lined up to be released in the future, including the 2023 Major hosts Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club and Royal Liverpool, Olympia Fields as a part of the FedExCup series and Marco Simone for the Ryder Cup.
- Augusta National
- St Andrews
- Pebble Beach
- The Country Club
- Southern Hills
- TPC Sawgrass
- East Lake
- Wilmington Country Club
- TPC Boston
- TPC Southwind
- TPC Scottsdale
- Whistling Straits
- PGA West
- Quail Hollow
- Torrey Pines
- Kiawah Island Ocean Course
- Chambers Bay
- Banff Springs
- Wolf Creek
- Bay Hill
- Liberty National
- Harbour Town
- Riviera Country Club
- Tara Iti
- Top of the Rock
- Bandon Dunes
- Evian Resort
- Teeth of the Dog
- Wetlands (fantasy course)
- Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
