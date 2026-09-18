7 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The BMW PGA Championship

It's the flagship event on the DP World Tour so missing the cut at the BMW PGA Championship always stings a little more than usual.

Wentworth's West Course dished out some big numbers to some stellar names in the field, with some swirling wind playing a part.

American Ryan Gerard showed a liking for Wentworth while Adam Scott rolled back the years to sit up near the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes.

Race To Dubai leader Patrick Reed was forced to withdraw though after picking up a wrist injury, leaving Rory McIlroy with a big chance to close the gap or even overtake the American with a big finish at the weekend.

We'll be without some superstars at the weekend though as Wentworth claimed some big scalps - with the following golfing stars missing the cut at the BMW PGA Championship.

Jon Rahm (+11)

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What more can you say about Jon Rahm's worst result as a professional? He carded a 78 and 77 to finish on 11 over and prop up the field - finishing dead last for the first time in his career.

It's his lowest ever finish, beating the 122nd from the 2018 US Open and just the fifth time he's finished outside the top hundred - while he also matched his highest ever DP World Tour score with that 78 and set a new worst score for 36 holes at any tournament.

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Wild off the tee, struggling in the bunkers and just generally being out of sorts, it all went wrong for Rahm at Wentworth. Is it his LIV future on his mind? Maybe the upcoming arrival of his fourth child?

Whatever it is, it's just not working for Rahm right now.

Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

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The World No.8 returned to action for the first time since his T11 at the Tour Championship, after missing last week's Amgen Irish Open, and appeared a little rusty to say the least.

Fleetwood followed an opening 73 with a 74 to finish three over, with his iron play in particular not up to scratch as he missed a lot of greens.

He's projected to drop to 49th on the Race To Dubai as a result so needs to see an upturn in form heading down the stretch of the season.

Brooks Koepka (+1)

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Brooks Koepka missed the cut the Irish Open last week and again he's come up short in what's becoming a frustrating trip across the Atlantic for the American.

He's grinding at his game and spending time with Pete Cowen but there's just too many mistakes in his game right now, with nine bogeys and a double in his rounds of 73-72.

Koepka made an eagle on 18 during his final round, starting on the ninth on Friday due to the two-tee start at Wentworth, but made that double bogey and another bogey in his closing holes to give him another weekend off.

More time to work on his game with Cowen....

Nicolai Hojgaard (+8)

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Rasmus Hojgaard withdrew ahead of the Biltmore Championship and now brother Nicolai will miss the weekend at Wentworth after a nightmare of a second round.

The Dane hit a decent round of 71 on Thursday but carded a calamitous 81 on Friday to almost challenge Jon Rahm for last place.

Hojgaard's card looks awful - three birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys littered his scorecard, along with a dreaded snowman after taking eight (8) on the par-four ninth - which was his opening hole of the day!

Tom McKibbin (+1)

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A disappointing comedown for Tom McKibbin after showing some great form of late - following up a T6 at the British Masters with a T5 at home at the Irish Open.

It was not to be at Wentworth though with a quiet couple of rounds for McKibbin as he carded rounds of 73-72 to finish on one over.

He couldn't really get anything going - he made three bogeys and a double but only four birdies in response and even when needing something to happen down the stretch he could only largely make pars coming home.

Thomas Detry (-1)

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Thomas Detry just missed out on the number at Wentworth as he threw away a good start on Thursday with a disappointing second round on Friday.

The Belgian opened up with a 68 in the first round, but shot 75 in the second round thanks to a rough bogey-double bogey start which immediately put him behind the eight ball.

Just a couple of birdies followed but also two more bogeys and he'll head home no doubt furious to go so close.

Luke Donald (E)

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Yes, he's more Ryder Cup captain than player these days, but Luke Donald can still play golf, as he proved by finishing up on level par after 36 holes around Wentworth.

He made seven birdies across his two rounds but five bogeys and a double cancelled those out and saw him miss the cut by a couple.