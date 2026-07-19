Men's Combined Major Leaderboard 2026: Scottie Scheffler And Sam Burns Share Honors At The Top

Following Ryan Fox's win at The Open, the men's Major season is over for another year.

That means we can now take a look at the combined scores from each of the four big events.

Overall, 14 players not only competed in all the Majors but also made the cut each time, and the combined totals of each of those stars give us some intriguing information.

Two players share the honor of the lowest score in all four, but despite that, neither managed to win a Major title in 2026.

It's largely been a season of near misses for Scottie Scheffler, and that is also true of the Majors, where he generally contended without getting over the line.

Scottie Scheffler finished on 11 under at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

His lowest score came at The Masters, where he pushed Rory McIlroy all the way before missing out by one at Augusta National. Overall, he has a combined score of 20-under-par, thanks to T4s at the US Open and The Open and T14 at the PGA Championship.

Joining him there is one of the most unlucky Major performers of the year, Sam Burns, who had three top-10s to show for his efforts, but not a trophy.

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Like Scheffler, his lowest score came at The Masters, where a nine-under saw him place T7, but the closest he came to a title was the US Open, where he finished second behind Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills with a score of three under.

Xander Schauffele came third on the leaderboard (Image credit: Getty Images)

In solo third is Xander Schauffele. It's now two years since he won both the PGA Championship and The Open, but he demonstrated he's still a force at Majors with a combined score of 13 under, the lowest of which came at The Masters, where his eight under saw him place in a tie for ninth.

McIlroy began Major season with a bang when he completed back-to-back Masters wins with a finish of 12 under.

He never quite matched those high standards in the other three, with a six-over at the US Open particularly damaging to his combined score, which sees him share fourth with Cameron Young on 11 under.

McIlroy, incidentally, is the only player of the 14 in the combined leaderboard to win a Major in 2026.

Rory McIlroy is the only player on the leaderboard won won a Major (Image credit: Getty Images)

Young was another consistent Major performer in 2026, but like Scheffler, Burns and Schauffele, he didn't win a title, with runner-up at The Open the closest he came.

On his own in fifth is Ludvig Aberg with a combined score of 10 under, with Collin Morikawa the only other player to finish with a combined score under par, at six under.

Take a look at the full men's Major leaderboard for 2026.

Men's Major Leaderboard 2026