What Time Does The LIV Golf Series Start?

Things have fallen into place rather quickly for the LIV Golf Invitational Series in recent days. After all, the complete field was only confirmed with the commitment of Phil Mickelson days before the start of the inaugural Series at Centurion Club in London.

Since then, the team captains, names and logos have been revealed and there’s been the draft event to determine which team each of the players will represent.

The LIV Golf Series format is markedly different from regular tournaments. For example, each of the seven regular events takes place over 54 holes and three days, rather than 72 holes in four days. There also isn't a cut, while the tournament combines both individual strokeplay golf with a team format.

Another big difference is the shotgun start. This means that each player is assigned a tee to begin their round, and he will play his first tee shot at the sound of a klaxon. With pairings of three, all 48 players will be on the course at once, rather than the staggered tee times of regular tournaments. One of the results of this is that every player will experience similar weather conditions. Another is that the day’s play will conclude significantly sooner than we’re used to seeing in other events.

The action gets under way at 2.15pm BST (9.15am ET). However, there will be plenty of build-up beforehand, including an air show featuring The Blades aerobatic team and warbirds. Also, London black cabs will take the 48 players to their respective holes. Coverage will be on YouTube, Facebook and LIVGolf.com from 2pm BST (9am ET).

If you’re planning to attend the event in person, gates open at 11am local time on each of the three days. There, fans can enjoy on-sight experiences including street food and a London-themed fan village. Thanks to the shotgun start, by 7pm, the day’s play should be complete. At that point, there will be further entertainment in the form of DJs and free concerts for those in attendance.