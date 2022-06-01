How To Watch The LIV Golf London Event

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the LIV Golf Invitational Series field almost complete, attention is beginning to turn to next week's tournament at London's Centurion Club - and how to watch it.

The 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four with shotgun starts, certainly promises something different. Now, we also have a good idea of the strength of the competition we can expect.

The biggest name in the field is Dustin Johnson, whose decision to sign up for the Series after previously pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour is reportedly because of an offer of $125m to do so. Other high-profile names in the field include Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer.

While the build-up to the Series has seen plenty of controversy, including the PGA Tour and DP World Tour’s refusal to grant releases for their players to compete in the first tournament, it will finally be time for the action to do the talking on 9 June. Players will then compete in the first of eight tournaments for a top prize of $4m from a staggering $25m purse.

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the first event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organisers looks to reach as wide an audience as possible.

Of course, another option is to watch the event in person. Tickets are still on sale for the tournament, starting at £67.55 a day for adults. Under-15s can gain free admission with a paying adult. Meanwhile, serving HM Armed Forces personnel gain free admission for themselves and a guest.

There are also discounts of 25 percent on single or three-day grounds passes for college or university students, teachers, medical professionals and key workers. Once there, as well as the golf, fans will be treated to a host of on-site experiences.

The action gets under way at 2pm GMT on each of the three days from 9 to 11 June. Gates to the Centurion Club open at 11am GMT.