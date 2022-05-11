LIV Golf Invitational Series Announces Free Kids Tickets And On-Site Experiences

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Even though the LIV Golf Invitational Series remains mired in controversy, the opening event is now less than a month away, and LIV Golf has announced a host of offers and on-site experiences for those attending.

The first of eight tournaments takes place over three days at London’s Centurion Club from 9 June, and event though the field is yet to be confirmed, with PGA Tour having officially declined LIV Golf releases and the DP World Tour reportedly following suit, regardless of who tees it up, there are plenty of ticket deals, events and activities to engage fans, including an immersive fan village.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman has always insisted his primary motivation for fronting the series is to grow the game, and to that end, there are some attractive ticket offers for various groups. Under 15s can gain free entry to the opening day when accompanied by an adult with a ticket. Meanwhile, serving HM Armed Forces personnel gain free entry for themselves and a guest. There are also 25 per cent discounts on single or three-day grounds passes for college or university students, teachers, medical professionals and key workers.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf is about more than just hosting a new golf tournament. It’s about creating an event experience. We want players and fans to feed off a unique energy rarely encountered through this game, while engaging new audiences that will help golf grow. From intense competition on the course to entertainment that caters to fans of all ages, there will be something for everyone at Centurion.”

But what, exactly? Well, anyone with a grounds pass will be able to walk the course, watch the tournament from select viewing platforms and gain entry to the Fan Village. Once inside the, fans will be greeted by an London-themed experience, with Covent Garden-style street performers and street food stalls inspired by the city’s famous Borough Market.

Elsewhere in the village, a specially designed Kids Zone will feature children’s entertainers, soft play equipment, face painting and crazy golf-style putting challenges. There will also be educational activities based on STEM lessons.

Fans will also be able to receive tips from professional golf coaches, test their skills on swing simulators, and recreate shots and slopes from iconic courses at the village’s Zen Green Stage® with PuttView surface. There will also be a gamer section – the Metaverse Tent – featuring Esports and virtual reality exhibits. Finally, an Eco Village will feature items with a sustainable life cycle, including a hydration area, mobile recycling unit, eco retail store, power bikes, and recycled furniture.

Closer to the action, there will be an air show featuring The Blades aerobatic team and warbirds, while London black cabs will take the field of 48 players to their respective holes for the shotgun start. At the end of play each day, the organisation's Apres Golf concept will introduce entertainment from DJs and free concerts, with headline acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

The gates for each day’s events will open at 11am, with the action beginning at 2pm.